Local firm signs dealership with fuel pumps giant

Business Reporter

FUEL systems and solutions concern, Garage and Forecourt (Pvt) Ltd, continues to bring world-class solutions to the local market after signing a potentially industry-changing distribution partnership for fuel pumps with a Turkish company, Mepsan.

The agreement comes on the back of Garage and Forecourt boasting of several other fuel systems collaborations with leading international brands such as Caldereria Terns of Spain among others.

It comes as Zimbabwe recently saw a major boom in the fuel retailing and distribution sub-sector on the back of increased economic activity.

However, unscrupulous dealers have latched on the demand for fuel solutions and systems and have flooded the market with counterfeit pumps in the process disenfranchising consumers as well as dumping products with no after-sale support.

In an interview, Garage and Forecourt finance and operations manager, Mr Edwin Chikomo, said the new brand they have brought onto the market is robust and will bring the best experience to the market, but at a reasonably lower price.

“Zimbabwe has of late seen a major boom in the fuel distribution and retailing industry.

“It is also incumbent on us as industry players that we bring the best market solutions through such cutting-edge brands like Mepsan.

“The fuel retailing and distribution boom has sadly led to a proliferation of fake or low-grade fuel pumps which come with no after sale back-up spares and fire risks among other ills.”

Mr Chikomo said Mepsan is one of the leading global fuel pump manufacturers in the world and is trusted by some of the biggest fuel suppliers in the first world economies.

“Fuel-handling is a very delicate exercise and local industry players need to be wary of their huge investments they put into the setting up of service stations and avoid unnecessary risks through the use of unknown fuel pumps.

“Agreed, such brands of global acclaim come at a hefty price and ours being a very much price sensitive market, we really needed a brand that is equally good but coming at a reasonable price and I am happy Mepsan answers all these critical questions.”

Mr Chikomo said the coming on board of such a “world class” brand means retailers no longer need to spend huge amounts of money on pumps when setting up a service station or replacing capital equipment.

According to Mr Chikomo’ the brand comes with a higher lifespan guarantee, low to no risk of wrong readings, guaranteed backup spares as well as reducing the risk of accidents such as fires.