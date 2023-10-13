Local firm exports irrigation success story to Malawi

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme said a robust irrigation development base in both countries would contribute more to industrial transformation as agriculture requires inputs and equipment supplies.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s first company to design, produce, and install functional centre pivots in the country continues to reach new heights setting its footprints in neighbouring Malawi where a game-changing project was commissioned by Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Malawi’s state-owned Greenbelt Authority (GBA) ventured into an agreement with Zimbabwe’s supplier of solar-powered irrigation systems, Maka Resources (Pvt) Limited two years ago to work together on the development of irrigation projects in Malawi with tangible works now evident.

The Maka Resources project is funded by the World Bank in the Malawi region of Chikwawa sitting on 1 069 hectares of arable land, with 2 193 affiliated smallholder farmers benefiting.

This is a testimony of Zimbabwe’s success story beyond borders and the country stands a chance to expand further and earn foreign currency for the nation.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme said a robust irrigation development base in both countries would contribute more to industrial transformation as agriculture requires inputs and equipment supplies.

She said there were also vast opportunities in agro-processing and manufacturing of related products, which will go a long way in “creating the much-needed jobs for our people”.

Locally, the irrigation equipment manufacturing company is already working in partnership with the Government towards achieving Vision 2030 through an increase in agricultural production.

In Malawi, the state-owned Greenbelt Authority provides land for the implementation of irrigation projects in the semi-arid and arid country and also facilitates certain processes to obtain exemptions for the import of certain essential agricultural equipment.

The Zimbabwe-based company itself manufactures irrigation systems (centre pivot, drip), some of which are solar-powered.

Posting on its social media platforms Maka Irrigation said it was honoured to have been in the presence of President Chakwera showing him the work they are doing in Malawi.

“It is indeed the dawn of a #irrigationrevolution in Malawi!” reads its post.

The Malawian President also posted on his Facebook Page saying he was proud to commission the Katunga-Maseya (KAMA) Cooperative Mega Farm, in Chikwawa barely weeks after launching another Linga mega farm in Nkhata Bay project.

“Through the initiative, my administration is meeting the cooperative’s vision of an economically empowered, resilient, and developed sugarcane growers,” he said.

“What delights me most is that the project has already created tangible partnerships across the value chain in the form of support from the World Bank-funded AGCOM project and an established market offered by off-taker and ethanol distiller, Press Cane Limited.”

President Chakwera said his administration remains dedicated to transforming the agriculture sector through mechanisation and value addition via the mega farm model.