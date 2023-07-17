Local entrepreneur gets global recognition

Herald Reporter

Diversified investor Dr Tinashe Manzungu was honoured with ‘Excellence in Leadership and Global Corporate Enterprise in Africa’ accolade for his business acumen at the African Achievers Awards Ceremony in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The African Achievers Awards is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates African excellence through recognising and honouring notable individuals and organisations in Africa across multiple industries that contribute immensely to the growth and development of the continent.

Dr Manzungu has active local investments on many fronts, including medical insurance, real estate, construction, microfinance and others.

He took his time in the United Kingdom to also deliver a public lecture which was highly subscribed by businesspeople, students and captains of industry, and was later invited to a dinner banquet at the House of Lords.

Dr Manzungu thanked President Mnangagwa for creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and also took time to share the vast business opportunities abound for investment in Zimbabwe.

“The awards expose one to benchmark with international best practices and ultimately stand out in aspects of innovation, diversity, growth, customer service, investment in people and strategic thinking,” he said.

“The platform has been a catalyst for attracting new business from renowned business people around the world in which we have been able to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Africa is a continent endowed with natural resources and with the AfCTA underway we expect that we are going to tap in technological advancements in the First World so that we add value to our raw materials,” he said.

“This award is dedicated to the President for creating a conducive environment for businesses to grow. During the lecture I delivered and the interactions I had with other business people, I told them of the vast opportunities available in Zimbabwe which well-meaning business persons can capitalize on.

“Zimbabwe has a strong foundation and a willingness to accelerate future economic growth and development, real estate being the primary driver for development. Real estate development has gained popularity with investors, which has seen the acceleration spread to rural areas.

“The distinction between urban and rural in Zimbabwe is slowly blurring out as urban facilities and amenities are being constructed and introduced in rural areas.”