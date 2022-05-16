Local currency will stabilise: Mutsvangwa

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimbabwe’s economy continues to grow despite illegally-imposed sanctions with the nation now being rallied to support President Mnangagwa’s vision of stabilising the local currency.

The call was made by the Zanu PF national secretary for information and publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa to party leadership during Mashonaland West’s provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday where he said, economic saboteurs and currency speculators were trying to derail efforts being made.

Cde Mutsvangwa said The Second Republic had managed to create a conducive environment for business.

“Our economy is fast rising and is now being ranked top in Africa despite illegally imposed sanctions and some nations without sanctions, are trailing behind us because of the works being done by the Second Republic.

“The wanton price hikes are uncalled for and are being peddled by our economic saboteurs and President Mnangagwa’s political rivals.

“Regardless of the acts of destabilising the economy and our local currency, President Mnangagwa remains on top of the situation. We will have a stable currency because that is the last fight for our independence,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.