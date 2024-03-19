Local company shows interest to help end Marondera water woes

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

ALMAXTEC consulting company in partnership with Australian-based company Almax Devine Care, are reported to have a keen interest in investing in the expansion of Marondera Municipality’s water infrastructure system.

Water shortages in Marondera town have worsened over the years due to a growing population and outdated water system.

Almaxtec Consulting managing director Mr Wonderful Chagona said they aim to deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions by upgrading roads and the water and sewer treatment plants.

“In undertaking the works on the Marondera Water Treatment Plants and the road repair and upgrade projects, we intend to form joint ventures with one or more Australian companies that have demonstrated interest and capabilities in water treatment and road infrastructure projects,” he said.

“We aim to deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions, leveraging resources from Zimbabwe whenever feasible. We are committed to involving local subcontractors who wish to contribute to deploying these technologies, particularly in road repair and upgrade endeavours.”

The council is now actively seeking investors to develop and address service delivery challenges such as water and sewer.

Marondera Municipality is confident that by attracting investment, it will be able to address most of its development concerns and achieve all service delivery deliverables outlined in the Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint.’