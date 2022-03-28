Local companies continue donating to Angel of Hope

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa talks to Mr Toukeer Kazi (left) who donated an assortment of goods to Angel of Hope Foundation while Amai Mnangagwa's son (right) looks on at Zimbabwe House on Friday. Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

T Holdings Group of Companies, which has interests in agriculture, mining and energy sectors, has donated an assortment of groceries to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation for onward distribution to the needy.

The groceries comprised maize-meal, cooking oil, sugar, drinks snacks and salt, among many other basic provisions for the home.

The donation will boost the already running programmes being undertaken by Amai Mnangagwa through her foundation to cushion vulnerable families.

Amai Mnangagwa has left no stone unturned in ensuring that disadvantaged groups have access to food and improved healthcare facilities.

The mother of the nation’s concern for the welfare of the targeted groups has seen her going around the country’s provinces donating what she would have mobilised without being selective.

Speaking at the handover of the groceries, the company’s director, Mr Toukeer Kazi, said he felt compelled to give a hand in appreciation of the First Lady’s efforts to ease the plight of the less privileged countrywide.

He urged those with capacity to follow suit.

“We have donated assorted grocery items to the First Lady’s Foundation as a helping hand towards her organisation which works in various ways in assisting those in need around the country,” said Mr Kazi.

“As a director of the company and an individual, I have realised that she needs help from not only myself but the country entirely so we are calling out to all those with means who can help towards the foundation to come and help.

“We have extended our hand towards the First Lady and the Foundation in view of the charity work that Amai is doing for the country. The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, is doing a lot in uplifting the lives of unfortunate members of the society. We were touched by her ongoing programmes to assist the elderly and other vulnerable people hence our support.”

Amai Mnangagwa thanked the company for the donation saying it will go a long way as the demand for the presence of Angel of Hope is increasing countrywide.

The First Lady is on record as saying she appreciates all manner of donations because they will ease the burden of some people in the country.

Angel of Hope Foundation is not Government funded, does not have a pool of resources but relies on various working partners to satisfy the needs of citizens across social classes and the political divide.

Founded in 2018, Angel of Hope Foundation supports the vulnerable in accessing health services that will enable them to lead healthy lives and to assist disadvantaged women and youth in gaining resources they need to be income secure and lead a dignified life.

The Foundation responds to communities by addressing economic and social vulnerabilities to enable them to cope with economic demands in life.