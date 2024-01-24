Local authorities urged to enforce illegal dumping by-laws

River Valley Properties engaged casual workers to clear garbage thrown into water ways by residents in the suburb.

Private property development mogul and River Valley group Chief Executive, Dr Smelly Dube has urged the Gweru City Council and its sister local authority, Vungu to enforce city by-laws and fine residents for illegal garbage dumping.

The call comes amid reports of massive illegal garbage dumping into manholes and water runways in the Woodlands suburb.

The suburb was developed by River Valley Properties and was handed over to the local authority which is now collecting rates from residents.

River Valley Properties has since engaged casuals to clear the drainage system in the suburb. Dr Dube said she has also dispatched a grader to spruce up the roads in the suburb after they were damaged by heavy rains.

“It’s the duty of the local authority now to do the roads and clear drains but we said this is our project and we should help residents when there is a need because they are also our clients.

“We have released a grader to do the roads and we are also clearing drains but the residents must be responsible and stop throwing litter and garbage into drains,” she said.

Woodlands residential area, Ward Development Committee, Chairperson Mr Obert Rupanga said the illegal dumping of garbage in the area was causing blockages.

“Everywhere we go, you see garbage or building material in the drainage system, and it’s time we call upon the local authorities to come in with measures to prevent such behaviours by residents,” he said.