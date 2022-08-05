Local artists for “Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire”

Arts Reporter

Local artistes Tamy Moyo, Holy Ten, Djembe Monks, The Travellers and The Movement among others have been listed as top performers for this year’s edition of Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire scheduled to take place at Donnybrook Park, Arcturus in Harare.

The event organisers announced the date as August 13 with the line-up of performers including the disc jockeys Reverb 7, Naida, DJ Masty, Shanku Chante and Ryan Synth.

In a statement, Delta beverages marketing manager Kundayi Mawema she said that the show will have a lot of events.

“The popular ‘Bonfire’ is back and will be held next weekend starting in the afternoon,” she said.

“This year’s event is dubbed “Ignite” as the Bonfire event will be centred around a grand spectacle fire lighting ceremony, where we ignite what is, the country’s largest 10x10m bonfire, in celebration of the might and beauty of the great outdoors.”

Mawema added that there will be music performances from Zimbabwe’s local musicians.

“We look forward to re-connecting with our most loved and loyal Zambezians in the freedom of the great outdoors at this year’s Bonfire event.”

“There will be lots of exciting outdoor activities to participate in with premium prizes to be won.”