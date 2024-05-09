Loan sharks in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

TWO car dealers who operate at Kensington Shopping Centre in Harare have appeared in court facing charges of contravening the Micro-Finance Act.

Patrick Mutenha (38) and Privilege Gwiba (35) were granted US$200 bail each.

The court heard that on December 20, 2023, Mutenha gave the complainant, Levison Muringi, a US$35 000 loan at an interest rate of 25 percent.

The loan was supposed to be paid within a period of two months.

Muringi was allegedly made to surrender his Toyota Hilux Reg: AGE2352 as collateral security. An agreement of sale for the motor vehicle was then signed between the two men.

The court heard that Mutenha is not licensed to offer that service.

After the expiry of the loan agreement or tenure, the complainant invited Mutenha to his place of residence and paid him a sum of US$54 000. He then asked the accused person to return his motor vehicle but Mutenha refused.

He and Gwiba started threatening Muringi with unspecified action. Two other unidentified people armed with pistols joined the accused persons in harassing Muringi.

It is alleged that Mutenha claimed to be connected to the First Family and said he was above the law.

As a result of the threats, Muringi lost US$54 000 and his vehicle.

The court heard that the complainant made a police report at ZRP Avondale.

On May 3, detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare received information on the whereabouts of the accused persons.

They allegedly proceeded to Avondale Shopping Centre, Harare, where they intercepted and arrested the accused persons.

The accused persons led the detectives to the recovery of the motor vehicle at Number 9 Kemscod Garden Houses, Avenues, Harare.