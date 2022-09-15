Load shedding threatens wheat production

15 Sep, 2022 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Load shedding threatens wheat production

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
THE current load shedding being effected by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has been cited by farmers as threatening this year’s winter wheat yield output.

Speaking this morning during a field day at his Chitomborwizi farm in Makonde district, Mr Penikat Magwada said load shedding was a threat to the crop that he planted in June.

While Government had assured wheat farmers of a non-load shedding season, the depressed generation on the grid coupled with electricity demand has seen the power utility limit power supply.

The country has surpassed its winter wheat target to about 80 000 hectares with the majority of it being funded under the National Enhanced Agriculture Production Scheme (NEAPS), Pfumvudza and the private sector.

Like most farmers in the area, Mr Magwada, who has 165 hectares under the crop, is contemplating dedicating the other portion which is currently constrained by low water supply for stock feed.

Irrigated winter wheat requires an uninterrupted power supply.

The Government has dedicated funding towards the fight against quelea birds with the spraying of roosting areas underway.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting