Lloyd Mutasa sets his targets

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa wants his Glamour Boys to be the best team in the second half of the season to atone for the disappointing campaign by his team in the first half of the campaign. Mutasa has a lot to prove in the last 17 games, especially after surviving the sack when the club’s board overturned the executive’s decision to fire him last month.

Although their pre-season target to win the title this year is now beyond their reach, the former midfielder has remained confident of his team, which finished second in last year’s campaign.

But the Dynamos players have failed to rise to the stage with concerns being raised about the quality they have at their disposal this year.

DeMbare find themselves 24 points adrift of leaders FC Platinum midway through the marathon and many of their supporters have given up hope on success this year.

But Mutasa, who has welcomed the mid-season break as an opportunity to re-energise his team, is still targeting a strong finish.

“The second half of the season is always tough since teams will be fighting to meet definite objectives.

“It’s usually a battle of wits between the coaches. Some want to win the title and others have survival in mind.

“We have to meet as stakeholders to have a look at the targets. But, as a coach, I would want Dynamos to finish as the best team in the second half of the season.

“If we manage to do that, and then add the points that we have now, we will then see where we end up at.

“The bottom line is to be the best team in the remainder of the season,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos currently have 20 points from 17 starts, which puts them on ninth place on the log standings.

DeMbare benefited one place after the league deducted three points from ZPC Kariba for using a suspended player Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe in one of their matches.

Scoring has been a major concern for the technical team with 14 goals in the bag at an average of less than a goal a game.

Quality Kangadze is their top scorer with four goals in the bag but he is way short of the league’s leading scorer David Temwanjira of Shabanie Mine who has nine.

The new Dynamos executive, led by banker Isaiah Mupfurutsa, has asked Mutasa to present his shopping list ahead of the mid-season transfer window which opens next week.

DeMbare will resume their campaign with a tough date against Chicken Inn when the break ends in the first weekend of July.

“Everyone appreciates this break. It’s the time to get back together so that when we return we will be stronger. It’s also an opportunity for injured players to recover.

“We would need to sit down as a team to see areas that need beefing up but, if anything, we are not talking of big numbers.

“Subject to the resources at our disposal, we are looking at just a few critical areas.

“Otherwise we have a good team which finished second last year. We just need to work on some areas, start winning consistently and then we get going,” said Mutasa.