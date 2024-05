LIVE ”PSL MATCHDAY 11 UPDATES

Simba Bhora went top of the Premier Soccer League after beating Ngezi Platinum 2-1 at Wadzanai on Saturday.

Today 5 matches take place across the country. Match of the Day is at Barbourfields as Highlanders host FC Platinum.

MATCHDAY 11 UPDATES

Today

Dynamos ​v Herentals(Rufaro)

Highlanders ​v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

Hwange ​v Arenel Movers (Colliery)

Manica Diamonds v Bikita Minerals (Sakubva)

TelOne ​​v Chegutu Pirates (Bata)

​​​ Yesterday

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn

Greenfuel ​1-0 ZPC Kariba

Simba Bhora ​2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Yadah ​​0-1 CAPS United