LIVE: PRESIDENTIAL STAR RALLY CHITUNGWIZA

1300: National political commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now on the podium and he introduces Harare Province Zanu-PF candidates for the March 26 by-elections.

1130: President Mnangagwa has arrived to a rapturous welcome by the thousands of supporters gathered here.

He has now gone into a briefing with the Zanu PF local leadership before addressing the crowd.

1100: We are at Chaminuka Primary School in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza for the Presidential Star Rally to be headlined by President Mnangagwa.

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have gathered here. This is the President’s final rally before the March 26 by-elections.