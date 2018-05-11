LIVE: PRESIDENT MEETS WAR VETS

UPDATES: Gibson Nyikadzino; PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira and Tawanda Mudimu; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1321: Mashonaland Central chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa is now on the podium and says people surrounding the President are of questionable integrity with the G40 hand still showing.

“In Mashonaland Central we have G40 members holding meetings. Some of the people who we think are with us are actually not. We need to restructure the party…our masses, our supporters did not vote in the primary elections and we are asking that those elections be repeated…Mashonaland Central saw defining battles of the Second Chimurenga as such we have departed fighters that never received proper burials. As a Government that comes from the revolution can you please assist in ensuring that our fellow comrades get decent burials,”

1314: “There are people trying to stop war vets from having strategic positions in the party. We are watching those who are against the spirit of the new dispensation as they are using dirty money, yet President Mnangagwa is saying we do not want corruption,” says Cde Sigauke.

1302: Cde Daniel Sigauke from Mashonaland East takes over to make his presentation. Cde Sigauke thanks President Mnangagwa for the successful launch of the 2018 Election Manifesto.

1254: Harare Province chairperson takes to the podium and says the war vets constituency accepts the resolution to have President Mnangagwa as the 2018 Presidential candidate. He says war vets’ monthly pension of $206 should be reviewed upwards as it is below the poverty datum line.

1252: “It’s sad that some war veterans lost during the primary elections because of some who used money to buy others and disenfranchising us. As we go for Presidential elections, you are our candidate. As said by Cde Matemadanda, we need to mobilise support for everyone besides that primary election results were not a platform for happiness.”

He says there are some criminals who are surrounding the President and they need to be removed. Cde Ncube implores President Mnangagwa to address cash shortages as there are many people accessing huge amounts of money while banks are dry much to the dismay of the general populace.

Cde Ncube has now finished his address.

1244: Cde Ncube says war vets were the first to ask for reclamation of land in 2000 but unfortunately they are losing their land to some land barons who use financial power.

1236: War Vets Bulawayo Province chairperson Cephas Ncube makes first presentation. He says state of war veterans should be addressed asking President Mnangagwa to look at the pension which he says is little. He says some of the illnesses affecting war veterans are a result of situations they were exposed to during the war of liberation.

1235: “We should not only be waiting to get help from Government, but we need to do the best for ourselves too while relieving Government of other burdens. Government introduced Command Agriculture and war vets who benefited from agrarian reform should apply and benefit from programme. Those with A2 farms should apply for 99-year leases,”

As VP Chiwenga leaves podium, he declares the meeting open to plenary session as war vets representatives from the country’s provinces make their presentations.

1234: He says war vets appreciate the time set aside by President Mnangagwa to have this meeting.

“War vets are a critical constituency in Zanu Pf and the country at large…Basa riya ratanga. Zimbabwe haichafe yakadzokera kuzvimbwasungata zvakare. Zimbabwe inyika inoerera ropa remagamba edu. This history cannot simply be erased as chalk on a writing board. Ministry is working with treasury to ensure that war vets issues are addressed on time, including issues of fees. All fees for last year and this year’s first term were cleared. We are settling second term’s arrears for this time in the shortest time,”

1226: VP Chiwenga takes to the podium and acknowledges all delegates present. VP Chiwenga is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

1212: Cde Matemadanda says President Mnangagwa is ZANU-PF 2018 presidential candidate. He says the candidate is not losing sleep ahead of the elections because victory is certain. He says prophets of doom had cast spells over the meeting saying war vets are against the President.

“Today’s meeting is different from other meetings we did because ‘nhasi chinongova chisoja chega chega kubva kwamuri kusvika kuzasi’.

He says former Zipra and Zanla cadres are here as war vets. Anyone who says these war vets are undisciplined is an enemy of the revolution. Cde Matematanda adds while President Mnangagwa says the voice of the people is the voice of God, for today it is the voice of the war veterans is the voice of the revolution.

1158: ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda, who is also Sec for War Veterans in the Politburo is now on the podium.

1152: The Director of Ceremonies Cde Machacha is now making the opening remarks and acknowledges all members present, from senior Government officials, service chiefs, and all guests from the country’s ten provinces.

1149: Traditional leaders give a supplication thanking the ancestors for helping to deliver Zimbabwe.

From left: Commander ZDF General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, Zanu-PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu.

1144: Chaplin General of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces gives a devotion and opening prayer.

1142: The police band now leads in the singing of the National Anthem.

1137: President Mnangagwa makes his entry into the venue much to the joy of the war veterans in attendance.

President Mnangagwa and his deputy VP Chiwenga

1132: VP Constantino Chiwenga, ZDF Commander Gen Phillip Valerio Sibanda, ZANU-PF’s National Commissar Engelbert Rugeje have arrived, along with Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa have all taken their seats.

1117: Master of Ceremony Munyaradzi Machacha introduces a delegation from Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduza party that is also attending the event.

1111: Revolutionary choirs and poets give pieces of work reminiscing of the liberation experiences much to the cheer of the crowd.

1053: Currently, Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is paying homage to the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, both the living and the departed.

ZNLWA chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa and Zanu-PF national commissar Engelbert Rugeje at the event

1039: ZNLWVA Chairperson who is also Special Adviser to President Mnangagwa, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, has also arrived. In a strong show of solidarity with the new dispensation some of the patrons are raising placards with messages: “Trustworthy Leader” “The Voice of the People is the Voice of God” “Mutungamiri ane hany’a nevarwi verusununguko”. Representatives from Bulawayo province have just arrived and are taking their seats.

1013: Ministers Obert Mpofu, Paul Mavhima, Petronella Kagonye, David Parirenyatwa and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi are among Government officials that have graced the event. War cadres are still thronging the venue which so far is nearly full to the brim. This is the first interface between President Mnangagwa and the War Veterans in the new dispensation and the post-Mugabe era. Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda has arrived.

1002: The Police band is entertaining delegates with revolutionary songs.

1000: The City Sports Centre is lively today as Zimbabwe’s liberation war heroes and heroines have an interface with President Mnangagwa. War veterans’ representatives from the country’s ten provinces are ready to meet their patron. The interface is running under the theme: “War Veterans – Advancing the Success of the New Dispensation.”