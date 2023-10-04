Live pangolin lands Mt Darwin man in trouble

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Tawanda Kakora of Nyamaropa Village in Mt Darwin is in custody pending trial after he was arrested while trying to sell a live pangolin to detectives.

Kakora (34) of Nyamaropa Village under Chief Nembire is facing charges of possession or selling a live pangolin.

Bindura Magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini remanded Kakora in custody to October 6.

Prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that on September 30, detectives from CID MFFU Bindura received information that Kakora was in possession of a live pangolin.

Masquerading as potential buyers, the detectives communicated with Kakora and arranged to meet in Centenary.

Kakora pegged his price at US$5000 for the pangolin.

He then led the detectives to his residence where he brought out the live pangolin from one of his rooms.

The pangolin was kept in a crate.

At that moment, the “buyers” took out their police identification cards leading to Kakora’s arrest.