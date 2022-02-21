LIVE: NATIONAL YOUTH DAY

1103: We are at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square where President Mnangagwa is presiding over the National Youth Day commemorations.

The President is also expected to launch the National Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign.

This year’s National Youth Day is running under the theme: “Alleviating substance and drug abuse by the youth”.

1122: President Mnangagwa started the programme by holding a clean-up campaign at the City Sports Center before moving on to the RGM Square where the main programme will be held.

1125: The President, accompanied by VP Chiwenga and Zanu-PF vice-president Kembo Mohadi, is now touring exhibitions that have been put up by various organisations.

1309: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the thousands of youths that have gathered at the RGM Square for the National Youth Day commemorations.

1311: President Mnangagwa starts his address by pledging support for the child of a female ex-drug addict who earlier gave a testimony on the effects of drug abuse.

The President says that youths are the country’s greatest asset and should uphold good values. He says youths are the priority of the Second Republic.

1317: President Mnangagwa reiterates that “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, and urges the youths to play a pivotal role in the development of the country.

1320: The President says that there is no room for hate speech as Zimbabwe is a united country.

1325: President Mnangagwa says that his government has put in place robust mechanisms that are meant to help in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

He says the Government is currently running programmes in various sectors such as farming, mining and manufacturing that are meant to help and promote the youths.

1328: The President says that youths will not be left behind as the country shifts from economic recovery to economic growth.

1330: The President says that the government is currently in the process of identifying and developing workspaces for SMEs.

President Mnangagwa has urged the youths to embrace the innovation and industrialisation hubs that are being established across the country.

1338: The President says that his Government is working on improving the country’s sporting infrastructure and cited the ongoing rehabilitation of Gwanzura Stadium.

President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against drug producers, peddlers and abusers saying that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

He concludes his speech.