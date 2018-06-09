LIVE: MashEast comes alive as ED descends on Mtoko

The Herald
13:33 – President Mnangagwa is now on stage as the national anthem gets underway to mark the official beginning of proceedings here at Chenzanga Primary School, Mtoko.
13:21 – President Mnangagwa has arrived and is going around the venue greeting the thousands who have converged at Chenzanga Primary school for today’s rally.
12:43 – Members from various constituencies have been introduced at Chenzanga and Andy Muridzo is on stage entertaining the crowd ahead of President Mnangagwa’s arrival.
12:25 – Other dignitaries here present are Cdes Joel Biggie Matiza, Mabel Chinomona and Sydney Sekeramayi.
12:22 – Meanwhile Vice President Constantino Dominic Guvheya Chiwenga has arrived at Nyangani Renewable Energy solar plant accompanied by wife Mrs Mary Chiwenga.
Herald House
Cnr George Silundika & Sam Nujoma
Harare
Phone: +263-04-795771
Email Us: Contact US
© 2018 The Herald | Disclaimer | Copyright
Site & Hosting by Webdev
13:33 – President Mnangagwa is now on stage as the national anthem gets underway to mark the official beginning of proceedings here at Chenzanga Primary School, Mtoko.