LIVE: MashEast comes alive as ED descends on Mtoko

The Herald

The Herald June 9, 20181:37 pm

13:33 – President Mnangagwa is now on stage as the national anthem gets underway to mark the official beginning of proceedings here at Chenzanga Primary School, Mtoko.

The Herald June 9, 20181:29 pm

13:21 – President Mnangagwa has arrived and is going around the venue greeting the thousands who have converged at Chenzanga Primary school for today’s rally.

The Herald June 9, 201812:46 pm

12:43 – Members from various constituencies have been introduced at Chenzanga and Andy Muridzo is on stage entertaining the crowd ahead of President Mnangagwa’s arrival.

The Herald June 9, 201812:33 pm

12:25 – Other dignitaries here present are Cdes Joel Biggie Matiza, Mabel Chinomona and Sydney Sekeramayi.

The Herald June 9, 201812:31 pm

12:22 – Meanwhile Vice President Constantino Dominic Guvheya Chiwenga has arrived at Nyangani Renewable Energy solar plant accompanied by wife Mrs Mary Chiwenga.

