LIVE: INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

UPDATES: Gibson Nyikadzino; PHOTOGRAPHY: Tawanda Mudimu & Wilson Kakurira; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1122: President Mnangagwa finishes inspecting the parade. He is now at the podium where the parade commander asks for permission for a slow and quick march.

1114: President Mnangagwa is now inspecting the parade.

1107: The singing of the National Anthem marks the start of the official proceedings.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa arrive at the NSS.

1106: Crowd singing along to Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro” as President Mnangagwa and the First Lady wave at the people. This is the first independence celebrations to be officiated by President Mnangagwa since his ascendancy to the Presidency following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

1105: President Mnangagwa enters the arena with the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa. Jubilation and a jovial mood sets the stadium alight.

1100: MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa has just arrived. Chamisa urged his supporters to be part of the independence celebrations as it is a national event.

1056: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrives in the company of his wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga.

Vice President Chiwenga and his wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga

1044: Some of the placards here carry various messages of reform and economic rebirth, among them, “Reforming for Efficiency” “A New Dispensation for Economic Prosperity” “Land + Investment Hard Work + Efficiency = Success”

1035: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has arrived.

1023: Detachments from the ZNA, AirForce, ZRP and Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services are part of the parade.

The Service chiefs arrive at the NSS

1018: Religious groups representing various denominations are also at the event.

1017: Members of the country’s uniformed forces now march into the stadium for the parade. Their drills receive cheers and ululation from the crowd.

Alick Macheso entertains the people

1012: Sungura maestro Alick Macheso is currently entertaining the partygoers.

1001: President Mnangagwa invited all political parties to attend the celebrations.

People patiently wait their turn to enter the National Sports Stdium

1000: Today Zimbabwe celebrates 38 years of independence from colonial bondage, both the old and young are thronging the National Sports Stadium (NSS) to mark the event. The NSS is playing host to the main celebrations but all the country’s provinces are also marking this important day at various centres.