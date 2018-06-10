LIVE: Hero John Chimbandi’s burial, National Heroes Acre

The Herald
11:29 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to address the mourners. He says he was saddened by the death of Cde Chimbandi. He also says the heroes acre is for the brave sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country.
11:27 – He was a simple and very humble man. Everyone that got to know him experienced that humility he had. He accepted everyone as they were. We have lost a pillar,” she says.
11:24 – She also says Cde Chimbandi was a protective father, a generous and humble man.
11:22 – Family representative Annah Chimbandi is now addressing the gathering. She says her father was a man of few words.
11:15 – Home Affairs Minister Cde Obert Mpofu is now at the podium introducing the Minister of religion Sarah Nyamakura who now is giving the opening prayer.
Herald House
Cnr George Silundika & Sam Nujoma
Harare
Phone: +263-04-795771
Email Us: Contact US
© 2018 The Herald | Disclaimer | Copyright
Site & Hosting by Webdev
11:29 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to address the mourners. He says he was saddened by the death of Cde Chimbandi. He also says the heroes acre is for the brave sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country.