LIVE: Hero John Chimbandi's burial, National Heroes Acre

Thousands attend the burial of Cde John Chimbandi at the National Heroes Acre today.

The Herald

The Herald June 10, 201811:39 am

11:29 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to address the mourners. He says he was saddened by the death of Cde Chimbandi. He also says the heroes acre is for the brave sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country.

The Herald June 10, 201811:37 am

11:27He was a simple and very humble man. Everyone that got to know him experienced that humility he had. He accepted everyone as they were. We have lost a pillar,” she says.

The Herald June 10, 201811:31 am

11:24 – She also says Cde Chimbandi was a protective father, a generous and humble man.

The Herald June 10, 201811:26 am

11:22 – Family representative Annah Chimbandi is now addressing the gathering. She says her father was a man of few words.

The Herald June 10, 201811:24 am

11:15 – Home Affairs Minister Cde Obert Mpofu is now at the podium introducing the Minister of religion Sarah Nyamakura who now is giving the opening prayer.

