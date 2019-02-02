LIVE from Mt.Darwin – ED addresses Zanu-Pf’s first thank you rally

President Mnangagwa this afternoon addresses thousands of Zanu-Pf supporters during the ruling party’s first “Thank You” rally at Mt Darwin High school, Mashonaland Central. The Herald gives you live updates of this important event. Stay logged in.

14:06 – It has just been confirmed that President Mnangagwa will be represented by VP Kembo Mohadi who has already arrived at the venue. Proceedings started with VP Mohadi going into a briefing with the ruling party’s provincial leadership as as excited party supporters danced and ululated to welcome the party leadership.

14:17 – Proceedings have kicked off with the national anthem with VP Mohadi occupying the VIP section in the company of party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the top party hierarchy.

14:20 – Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chair Cde Kazembe Kazembe is addressing the crowd.

14:24 – Also present is Minister of Agriculture Cde Perrence Shiri as well as Zanu-Pf National Political Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje.

14:30 – Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri has officially announced that President Mnangagwa will not address the rally as planned earlier. The President is seized with meeting international envoys to brief them on the country’s situation following recent disturbances caused by the MDC-Alliance. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans.

14:40 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri now addresses the crowd and articulates that the objective of the rally is to thank the province for voting Zanu-Pf in the elections held last year. Zanu-Pf trounced the country’s main opposition political party, MDC-A.

14:44 – VP Mohadi is now at the podium and bemoans the behaviour of some civic society organizations asserting that Zimbabwe currently has several non-governmental organizations with some of them out to cause instability, but Government will not allow that to happen.

14:55 – VP Mohadi asserts Government’s recent announcement that the country will receive 500 coaches from Belarus and another 200 from South Africa to support the public transport initiative.

15:05 – VP Mohadi says Zanu-Pf will continue to spread correct information on current affairs to educate the nation as the country continues to work on economic development.

He adds that Government will continue to support small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as the sector plays a critical economic role.

15:10 – VP Mohadi says Government will come up with interventions for the production and supply of basic commodities such as cooking oil, rice and others with a view to make them affordable to all. This will cushion consumers against overcharging by retailers.

He adds that he does not agree with the mantra that Africa is an underdeveloped continent as the continent’s resources were looted and used to develop other continents.

15:20 – VP Mohadi concludes his address and this brings to an end proceedings at Mt Darwin High School.

