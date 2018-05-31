LIVE: ED @ Youth League Convention, Mkoba Gweru

LIVE: ED @ Youth League Convention, Mkoba Gweru Thedakele Ndlovu of the Queen in Gospel Band performs at the Zanu PF youth convention in Mkoba, gweru this morning. - Pic Tawanda Mudimu

The Herald May 31, 201812:32 pm

Thousands are still streaming to the venue for President Mnangagwa’s address during today’s Zanu-Pf Youth League Convention.

The Herald May 31, 201812:30 pm

12:26 – Provincial youth chairpersons are now making slogans starting with Vengesai Musengi of Mashonaland West. He is followed by Washington Nkomo of Matabeleland South and Tamuka Nyoni of Matabeleland North.

The Herald May 31, 201812:27 pm

12:25 – Zanu PF youth league commissar Godwin Tsenengamu is now introducing youth chairpersons.

The Herald May 31, 201812:22 pm

12:19 – President Mnangagwa is joined at the stage by other party officials dancing to the signature tune kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah.

The Herald May 31, 201812:07 pm

Dressed for the occasion . . .Zanu-Pf youths members parade as they welcome President Mnangagwa.

