LIVE: ED @ Youth League Convention, Mkoba Gweru

The Herald
Thousands are still streaming to the venue for President Mnangagwa’s address during today’s Zanu-Pf Youth League Convention.
12:26 – Provincial youth chairpersons are now making slogans starting with Vengesai Musengi of Mashonaland West. He is followed by Washington Nkomo of Matabeleland South and Tamuka Nyoni of Matabeleland North.
12:25 – Zanu PF youth league commissar Godwin Tsenengamu is now introducing youth chairpersons.
12:19 – President Mnangagwa is joined at the stage by other party officials dancing to the signature tune kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah.
Dressed for the occasion . . .Zanu-Pf youths members parade as they welcome President Mnangagwa.
