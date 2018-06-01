LIVE: ED descends on Chegutu, MashWest

The Herald

The Herald June 1, 201812:15 pm

Ziyaphapha Moyo was arrested on February 26 1959 and detained for three months in Marondera (then Marandellas). Upon his release, he joined NDP, which was subsequently banned by the colonial regime before he joined ZAPU in 1961 and subsequently assuming the position of Treasurer under Dr Joshua Nkomo.

The Herald June 1, 201812:11 pm

National hero Ziyaphapha Moyo became a trade unionist in Bulawayo in the early 1950s and became General Secretary of the African Artisans’ Union before joining the Bulawayo Branch of the old African National Congress later on became its Secretary and chairman.

The Herald June 1, 201812:09 pm

A flypast of Airforce of Zimbabwe fighter jets during the ceremony to rename Suri Suri Airfoce base to Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airfoce base earlier today.

The Herald June 1, 201812:07 pm

President Mnangagwa unveils a plaque bearing the new name of Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airforce base renamed from Suri Suri Airbase.

The Herald June 1, 201812:05 pm

Cde Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo was born in 1927 near Plumtree on the border with Botswana. He attended Mzingwane Government School after which he trained as a builder and carpenter. – (colonialrelic.com)

