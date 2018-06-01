LIVE: ED descends on Chegutu, MashWest

Ziyaphapha Moyo was arrested on February 26 1959 and detained for three months in Marondera (then Marandellas). Upon his release, he joined NDP, which was subsequently banned by the colonial regime before he joined ZAPU in 1961 and subsequently assuming the position of Treasurer under Dr Joshua Nkomo.
National hero Ziyaphapha Moyo became a trade unionist in Bulawayo in the early 1950s and became General Secretary of the African Artisans’ Union before joining the Bulawayo Branch of the old African National Congress later on became its Secretary and chairman.
