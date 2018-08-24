BREAKING: ED win upheld

Felex Share Senior Reporter

The Constitutional Court has upheld President Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections and dismissed, with costs, an application by MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to have the election results nullified .

Sitting with eight other judges, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said: “The application is dismissed with costs. In terms of Section 93, subsection 4 subparagraph (a) of the Constitution Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is duly declared the winner of the presidential elections held on the 30th of July 2018.”

Chief Justice Malaba said a full judgement will be issued in due course.

