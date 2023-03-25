LIVE BLOG: ZANU PF PRIMARY ELECTIONS

0958: Voting has now started at various polling stations across the country while other stations are currently receiving voting material. Elections in Masvingo and the Midlands have been postponed until tomorrow.

1006: Party members are currently casting their votes at Ward 2 Seke constituency at Dema council offices in Mashonaland East province.

1008: Distribution of ballot material is still going on at Makonde Zanu PF district offices in Chinhoyi.

Voting is yet to commence across the district.

1011: Voting has commenced at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare.

1023: Voting at Lusaka Creche, Highfield has not yet started.

1037: Voting has begun at Glen Norah B Community Hall.

1040: Voting has started at most Beitbridge Mission Primary School, ward 4, urban under Beitbridge west where deputy home affairs minister Ruth Maboyi is contesting against Cdes Alfred MaKhomo Moyo and Thusani Masitha Ndou.

1049: There is a huge turnout of voters eager to cast their votes at Churu Primary School at Churu Farm.

Voting material is yet to be distributed.

1055: Voting is in progress at Beitbridge Government Primary School, Ward 2, urban, Beitbridge East Constituency where incumbent, Cde Albert Nguluvhe is being contested by former Ward 2 councillor, Cde Steven Stubbs.

1103: Voting has now commenced in most parts of Zvimba district with voters at Ward 23 in Zvimba North constituency casting their votes peacefully.

Sitting MP, Cde Marrian Chombo is facing two other candidates as she seeks a second term.

1105: Voting material has arrived at Warren Park 2 Primary School. Polling officers now sorting logistics before voting commences.

1121: Voting has started at Athens polling station in Cowdry Park constituency in Bulawayo. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is uncontested. Voters are choosing council candidates.