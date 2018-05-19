LIVE BLOG: Zanu-PF Manicaland star rallies

The Herald
Part of the proceedings at at the official renaming of Chikanga Barracks to Herbert Chitepo barracks.
Meanwhile President Mnangagwa has met with the Chitepo family after inspecting the guard of honour.
As early as 08:30am hundreds had gathered 3 Infantry Brigade Barracks in Mutare for the renaming of the barracks from Chikanga barracks to Herbert Chitepo Barracks.
Herald House
Cnr George Silundika & Sam Nujoma
Harare
Phone: +263-04-795771
Email Us: Contact US
© 2018 The Herald | Disclaimer | Copyright
Site & Hosting by Webdev
Part of the proceedings at at the official renaming of Chikanga Barracks to Herbert Chitepo barracks.