LIVE BLOG: Zanu-PF Manicaland star rallies

LIVE BLOG: Zanu-PF Manicaland star rallies

The Herald

Happiness Chikwanha May 19, 201810:22 am

Part of the proceedings at at the official renaming of Chikanga Barracks to Herbert Chitepo barracks.

Happiness Chikwanha May 19, 201810:19 am

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa has met with the Chitepo family after inspecting the guard of honour.

Happiness Chikwanha May 19, 201810:18 am
President Mnangagwa is the guest of honour and he is in the company of the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa.
Happiness Chikwanha May 19, 201810:16 am

As early as 08:30am hundreds had gathered 3 Infantry Brigade Barracks in Mutare for the renaming of the barracks from Chikanga barracks to Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

