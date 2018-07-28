LIVE BLOG: ZANU-PF HARARE STAR RALLY

1440: The proceedings have come to an end here at the National Sports Stadium. That concludes our updates. Thank you for joining us.

1437: The President has completed his address.

1436: President Mnangagwa says representatives from liberation movements of Southern Africa are also in attendance. He tells party supporters that even if they are provoked they should not retaliate but leave everything to the police.

1434: “I am happy that the people of Zimbabwe share the dream of a modern Zimbabwe. Whatever we do we must have the approval of the people. Zimbabwe is born afresh. This coming Monday we are going to win the elections. We are voting for the future,”

1430: “Land reform will be reoriented to curb multiple ownership of farm as well as cutting of large farms to benefit others. Zanu-PF is in power and will continue to be in power,” says President Mnangagwa while also imploring people to offer hospitality to all international visitors in the country.

1426: “Zanu-PF was in the forefront of campaigning freely. For the first time in the history of our country, every political party has been available to campaign where they want because we enjoy the democratic space. Those who want to be violent we say no. Zimbabwe will never again allow violence. All sections of our society love peace. We have allowed observers from all over the world including the Commonwealth. We left the Commonwealth because of differences in our land reform. The land reform is irreversible,”

1422: “We were finishing someone’s term but with a five-year term I guarantee you concrete change. We have accepted the participation of foreign observers. We have Zec in the country, it’s an independent commission. Chamisa was one of the people who selected members of that commission,”

1421: “We are heading towards a modern and prosperous Zimbabwe. We know that real change takes time and requires tough decisions, we are ready to take the steps,”

1420: “The Government is there to provide an environment where business can thrive. Since January our economy has grown and we are likely to reach six percent by the end of the year,”

1417: “At Davos, we met the global investors and firmly stated our position that Zimbabwe is open for business. To be open for business we also have to be peaceful. We now have 133 political parties in Zimbabwe 55 taking part in the election 23 Presidential showing that the wind of freedom has blown towards Zimbabwe,”

1415: In terms of infrastructures development, President Mnangagwa says Harare has failed to deliver basic service delivery because of MDC councilors but the situation will improve. He says dualisation of major highways is taking shape.

“We now want to leapfrog and catch up with the rest of the continent in terms of modernising our sectors. To do all that we cannot depend on domestic capital alone. We have to create an environment for global capital to come to Zimbabwe,”

1410: President Mnangagwa says gold production had declined but this year it will reach 30 tonnes. He says there will be no Makorokoza anymore as they are now being regularised as artisanal miners through gold centres. The President says cotton production is also on the up and Government has improved the price of cotton. He says the power supply situation has also improved with the 600MW set to be supplied to the National grid from Hwange while the 2 400MW Batoka Power project which is a partnership with Zambia is also shaping up.

1407: “We are also feeding our nation through Command Agriculture which is eliminating hunger. The provinces do not produce the same that is why we also introduced Command Livestock in Matabeleland. There is also Command Fisheries spearheaded by Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri,”

1403: He says a number of Mines have reopened. Upgrades at Hwange Thermal Power Station will open up 3000 jobs.

“In Harare, we have upgraded the Robert Mugabe International Airport after receiving funding from China,”

1401: “We have opened the country to the world through the Zimbabwe is Open for business campaign. We must commend ourselves for what we have done so far including the $20 billion investment commitments made so far. $850 million was repatriated back into the country by people we did not name. We named those that did not bring back the money and the journey is not yet over,”

1359: “Over the last eight months I have shared our vision. We cannot go where we want overnight. The role of the President is to act and we shall act and act. We have begun to implement the plans that we have in all subsectors of the economy. We have made tough decisions some which are not palatable. Noone who is honest will say things are not changing,”

1355: “It is Zanu-PF that will protect the legacy of the country. On Monday, it is the end of the long road for all of us. What is wanted on Monday is only one push and have a thunderous victory for Zanu-PF. I have met the old and the young and I have enjoyed it. We have addressed hundreds of thousands of people and we see hope and I share their view that something special is coming to Zimbabwe. I will never be complacent and I will work for every single vote from Zimbabweans,”

1351: “Power comes from the people and leaders also come from the people. After my inauguration, I met people from across all sectors while listening to their challenges. I have met the people who have said they have renewed hope for their country. I have been well received after traveling across the length and breadth of the country. I have heard the voice of people from all walks of life, their cries and their aspirations. Together we can create a Zimbabwe that the people want. Zanu-PF is a mass party. It does not fit in anyone’s pocket but we can all fit in its pocket,”

1349: He says it was the party’s plan to make Harare the last port of call for campaigning.

“We are in a new Zimbabwe, we are in a new era and we are resolute in our endeavor to build a modernised Zimbabwe. We will build our new Zimbabwe on the basis of peace love and harmony. We want peace unity and harmony among our people. The leadership of Zanu-PF must commit to becoming listening leaders,”

1344: President Mnangagwa begins his address. The President begins his speech by greeting all senior party members. He says he will mainly address the gathering in English to cater for the international visitors in attendance.

1343: VP Chiwenga invites President Mnangagwa to come to the stage and address the crowd. The stadium erupts in anticipation as President Mnangagwa prepares to address.

1340: VP Chiwenga says the National Sports Stadium is of great significance as it was the venue for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration last November. He says President Mnangagwa has fulfilled his pledge to hold elections which are due on Monday. He says the President has also stayed true to his word that the polls would be peaceful. VP Chiwenga implores party supporters to maintain the peace during the election.

1335: Cde Rugeje invites Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to address the crowd.

1328: He introduces senior party members in attendance. He says Harare Province party members who have come for the rally include those from the cell level. Cde Rugeje also introduced Politburo members in attendance.

President Mnangagwa arrives

1325: Cde Rugeje now takes to the podium to address the provincial rally which has been dubbed the Victory Rally

1318: Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi is now reading from the scriptures before the commencement of the official speeches

1321: Harare Province chair Cde Goodwill Masimimirembwa is now addressing the crowd. Cde Masimirembwa thanks the people of Harare for coming in large numbers. He says Harare is in bad shape because of the incompetency of MDC Councilors who have failed to deliver.

1310: The stadium now stands at attention as the national anthem is played.

1309: President Mnangagwa who is accompanied by First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa. The President is now taking his seat at the top table as the programme officially begins. Looking to be in high spirits, President Mnangagwa punches the air as he thanks the crowd for the hearty welcome

1304: President Mnangagwa arrives to an enthusiastic welcome from the large crowd at the stadium. Upon arrival, the President waves to the crowd as his motorcade drives around the arena.

The crowd is waving and brandishing party regalia in joy as they welcome the President as he moves around the stadium while the Kutongwa Tube is playing

1302: Party members have lined up to give a grand welcome to the President who is set to enter the stadium any time from now.

1256: Vice President General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga has arrived at the National Sports Stadium for Zanu PFs final star rally ahead of Monday’s crunch election.

VP Chiwenga arrives accompanied by his wife Mary Chiwenga

1250: Other senior Zanu PF members who have also arrived at the stadium include national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, national commissar Cde Englebert Rugeje among others

1000: Zanu-PF party members have come in their thousands and it’s a carnival atmosphere at the National Sports Stadium as the crowd is singing and dancing awaiting the arrival of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.