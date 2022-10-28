LIVE BLOG: ZANU PF 7th NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS DAY 1

0945: We are at the Zanu Pf 7th National People’s Conference which is being held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in Harare.

0951: Vice President Chiwenga has arrived for the official opening of the 7th National People’s Congress

0955: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived for the official opening of the 7th National People’s Congress at the HICC

1015: President Mnangagwa ,First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, VP’s Dr Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi are now touring exhibition stands.

1043: The First Secretary for Zanu PF President Mnangagwa has finished touring the exhibition stands and has now entered the Congress venue.

1045: Singing of the national anthem.

1047: Reverend Utaunashe has now taken to the podium to give a sermon. He says: ““As the church we can confidently say that since the inception of the new dispensation, we feel included in steering this country forward”

1110: Cde Mike Bimha has taken to the podium to give welcome remarks. He says: “We are grateful for the philanthropic works that the First Lady is doing.”

1120: Secretary for Harare Province and Devolution Hon Tafadzwa Muguti is now on the podium to give welcome remarks. He says: “Your efforts to make Harare a smart city by putting street lights do not go unnoticed.”

1135: Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu has declared7th National People’s conference duly convened.

1149: Cde Mpofu invites Zanu PF Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri to the podium.

1150: “The theme is befitting with our vision 2030 of leaving no one and no place behind,” says the Zanu PF Chair.

1200: VP Chiwenga is now on the podium. He says: “I would like to believe that leaders are ordained by God at birth. I am of the belief that ED stands for Emmerson Delivers.”

1202: “Zanu PF party and Zimbabweans are proud to have such a selfless leader who empowers their socio-economic development,” says VP Chiwenga.

1215: “The party structures through its leagues have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the ruling party Zanu PF in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections,”said VP Chiwenga.

1235: President Mnangagwa has taken to the podium to officially open the 7th National People’s Congress.

1237: “Zanu PF is a party with a purpose which will drive the nation into Vision 2030. Today we remain focused in delivering the quality of life for our people. Zanu PF has always been for the people and will remain for the people. Our values will always continue to guide our people. We have minerals in our land which we will ensure will benefit the lives of our people.” says the President.

1240: “Sadly during the intervening period we have lost many comrades who served our country before and after independence. Their respective contribution will forever be etched in our memories.”

1241: Moment of silence in honour of the departed heroes and heroines.

1243: “Comrade I want to thank Harare Province for holding the successful leagues conferences(youth , women war vets). Let the spirit of unity continue to saturate our colossal mass party Zanu PF. Most of u have come from different provinces to represent our structures. I also welcome our delegates from sister parties from around the world, the bond was forged and will continue to be there,” says the President.

12:46 “Zanu PF is consolidating all efforts to unite the people of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF is a party of equal rights. We are a unitary state. The party continues to foster national unity. We are marching towards the successes of building our country district by district province by province,” says President Mnangagwa.

1247: “Nyika inovakwa igotongwa nevene vayo. Ndisu vene vayo. Ndisu tinoitonga inyika yedu. As the people of Zimbabwe, we have the sacred responsibility of building our country.”

1250: “The amendments to the party constitution are reflective of the new socio-economic changes. I commend the national and provincial electorate for their efforts in the elections since our last congress. The enthusiasm shown demonstrates that Zanu PF is alive and is the only true defender of democracy. We will never invite our former colonisers to come back to rule us as we hear other political parties inviting them. Zimbabwe is in safe hands under Zanu PF,” says the President.

1255: “Cdes the period since the 6th Congress has seen economic growth, guided by the party policies, our Government has boldly made decisions and instituted policies which has stabilised our economy. At party level we are accelerating the modernisation and industrialization drive.”

1258: “The bold decision to establish the war vets league completes the party agenda. This is the party of your sacrifices during the liberation struggle. Let us defend the party and our independence and freedom. It is encouraging that the Chitepo school of ideology is now fully functional. As the party of liberation we are producing ideas that are shaping the society,” says the President.

1305: “We recognize and applaud the growth of the party through the introduction of affiliations like Pastors4ED, Teachers4ED and Vapostori4ED. The growth of the party in the diaspora is equally noted. Tose tinokwana muhomwe ye zanu pf huyai.”

1308: “Our party has brought about a stable macroeconomic environment in spite of the setbacks of the illegal economic sanctions and Cyclone Idai we are realising broad-based production,” says President Mnangagwa.

1310: “The policies programmes and projects are lifting many from poverty. The Agric 8.0 model has seen most households being food sufficient. The focused approach has seen us realised national food sufficiency in wheat production. We have enough wheat for 13 months.”

1313: “Under Zanu PF we will realise national food security since the last congress systems in the agricultural sector have been improved. The ongoing construction of dams is increasing productivity in all provinces. The GMB has been remodeled for efficiency and producer prices are now in line with market trends. I applaud all our farmers for the successes they have realised to date,” said the President.

1315: “We set out to realise a 12 billion mining industry and the set target will be realised by early next year. Chrome, lithium, gold diamonds, oil and gas are leaping forward in our county. We have launched the Mapinga energy hub worth $13 billion and will create over 25 000 jobs in just under 6months. We have introduced commodity reserves in gold diamonds and platinum. The imports strategies are having great spin-offs, and a new crop of industrialists are committed to building our country Zimbabwe.”