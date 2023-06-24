LIVE BLOG: ZANU PF 2023 ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH-CHIPINGE

1337: The President and his two deputies are now meeting and greeting supporters.

1300: Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived for the launch.

1234:Â Vice President Cde Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the venue.

1215: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha have arrived at the venue.

1154: President Mnangagwa is also set to launch a number of Presidential schemes here in Chipinge. These include Goats, Poultry, Inputs, Nutritious gardens and Boreholes in line with the rural industrialisation agenda.

1138: Several party and senior Government officials have arrived here at Mutema Secondary School.Â Candidates are also represented in their numbers.

1123: Scores of Zanu PF supporters from the country’s 10 provinces have thronged Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge, Manicaland Province for the official launch of the Zanu PF 2023 Elections Campaign.