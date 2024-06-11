LIVE BLOG: World Cup qualifier, South Africa vs Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa

World Cup qualifier, South Africa vs Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa

17:44

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

17:45

Line Ups

South Africa

Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Siphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, Iqraam Rayners

Zimbabwe

Geoffrey Chitsumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Divine Lunga, Walter Musona, Richard Hachiro, Andy Rinomhota, Marshal Munetsi, Douglas Mapfumo, Tawanda Chirewa

18:03

KICK OFF:

Off we go, hosts South Africa get the match started

18:04

32 SECONDS….Bafana take lead

Rayners punishes defensive mistake

18:05

2 MINUTES…CHIREWA EQUALISES

Wolves striker Tawanda Chirewa gets his first Warriors goal as Zimbabwe equalise straight from restart.

18:08

5 MINUTES:

South Africa 1

Zimbabwe 1

18:15

10 MINUTES:

Still South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 1 but the Warriors putting themselves under pressure with unforced errors at the back

18:17

12MINUTES:

Bafana Bafana get first corner, forces a second one off Murwira. In the end Zimbabwe deal with it. Still 1-1

18:20

15 MINUTES:

South Africa 1

Zimbabwe 1

Zimbabwe causing a few anxious moments in the South Africa box.

18:25

20 MINUTES:

South Africa 1

Zimbabwe 1

Zimbabwe should be worried by the manner goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba punches the ball back into play as the rebounds are posing serious danger

18:28

23 MINUTES

Rayners fluffs big chance as South Africa break away.

Still South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 1

18:30

25 MINUTES:

South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 1

South Africa comfortable at the back as Zimbabwe playing a defensive game.

18:35

30 MINUTES:

South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 1

South Africa benefiting from mistakes, dominating the midfield but being thwarted while Zimbabwe relying on counter attacks.

18:40

35 MINUTES:

South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 1

Match evenly balanced now with Zimbabwe dangerous on the break, Chirewa winning corner 35th minute

18:41

36 MINUTES:

Corner cleared away

18:42

37 MINUTES: Offside

Rayners thinks he has put South Africa 2-1 up but the effort is ruled out for offside. Still 1-1

18:45

40 MINUTES: Still 1-1

Zimbabwe back to making mistakes again, South Africa miss chance from corner. Free header goes over the bar.

18:47

42 MINUTES: still 1-1

Chitsumba makes a good save from an unmarked Rayners inside the box. Corner cleared partially, Bafana get 3rd corner in one minute

18:49

1 MINUTE ADDDED TIME

-Takwara concedes free kick edge of the box. Free kick lofted over the wall and over the bar.

18:51

HALF TIME: 1-1

An open first half ends in a deadlock. Two goals scored in the opening two minutes. Chirewa the Most Outstanding for Zimbabwe

19:09

SECOND HALF

Zimbabwe gets the second half underway. One change each. Daniel Musendami in for Zimbabwe while Morena comes in for South Africa

Musendami replaces Mapfumo

Thapelo Morena replaces Elias Mokwana

19:11

47TH MINUTE:

Walter Musona free kick from edge of the box straight at the goalkeeper

19:14

51 MINUTES: 1-1

Teboho Mokoena yellow carded for a lunge on Rinomhota

19:19

54 MINUTES: GOAL

South Africa 2, Zimbabwe 1

Morena gives South Africa the lead after a howler by the goalkeeper who failed to deal with a cross from the left

It is Morena’s first goal for Bafana Bafana

19:21

58 MINUTES:

South Africa 2, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

South Africa dominating in midfield as Zimbabwe’s players seemingly stung by the goal

19:22

59 MINUTES:

South Africa 2, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

Captain Marshal Munetsi needs treatment after tackle from South Africa’s Oswin Appollis

19:26

62 MINUTES:

South Africa 🇿🇦 2

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

South Africa continue to target the wing occupied by Mamelodi Sundowns wingback Divine Lunga

19:29

65 MINUTES.

South Africa 🇿🇦 2

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

South Africa in firm control at this stage with Zimbabwe searching for a response

19:30

66 MINUTES

South Africa 🇿🇦 2

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

Takwara saves the blushes for Zimbabwe with a last-ditch clearance as South Africa seek a third goal

19:34

70 MINUTES

South Africa 🇿🇦 2

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

South Africa break away from the middle as Zimbabwe expected free kick for foul on Chirewa. Danger is averted

19:36

73 MINUTES

South Africa 🇿🇦 2

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

South Africa break after a bad pass from Musona and win free kick in dangerous territory. Danger averted

19:39

76 MINUTES: GOAL

South Africa 🇿🇦 3

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

Morena gets his second from the middle after the Zimbabwe defence was exposed near the centre circle

19:43

80 MINUTES

South Africa 🇿🇦 3

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

Coach Jairos Tapera still to make further changes for Zimbabwe despite having 4 options available. Match delayed by lone pitch invader

19:49

85 MINUTES

South Africa 🇿🇦 3

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 1

It’s not looking like Zimbabwe will reduce the arrears

19:51

89 MINUTES

TWO subs for Zimbabwe.

1) Machope for Musona

2) Zemura for Rinomhota

19:55

90+3 MINUTES

Another sub for Zimbabwe

-Maswanhise for Chirewa

19:57

FINAL SCORE

South Africa 🇿🇦 (1) 3

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (1) 1

Zimbabwe firmly at the bottom of Group C with two points from 4 games following back-to-back defeats against Lesotho and South Africa.

Rwanda have beaten Lesotho 1-0 in Maseru

Benin came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 yesterday

Rwanda lead the group with 7 points, South Africa second on 7 points while Benin are third also on 7 points.

Lesotho are fourth with 5 points followed by Nigeria on 3 points

THE END!