LIVE BLOG: PSL Week 14 updates

There are SIX matches in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League today. Updates to follow:

CAPS United (left) and Simba Bhora players (right) warming up ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro

CAPS United Starting XI:

Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Kingsley Mureremba, Ralph Kawondera, Junior Bunjira, Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo.

Subs: Tapiwa Rusenza, Innocent Zambezi, Brian Kadamanja, Courage Sithole, Devon Chafa, Phineas Bamusi, Simba Delroy Gunda, Milton Milton Chirwa.

Simba Bhora Starting XI

Simbarashe Chinani, Webster Tafa, Isheanesu Mauchi, Ishmael Nyanhi, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, Mthokozisi Msebe, Walter Musona (C), Harrison Masina, Vassilli Kawe, Tymon Machope

Subs

Partson Jaure, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Malvin Mkolo, Perfect Chikwende, Billy Veremu, Albert Manenji, Wilson Mensah, Roland Kangadzi, Talbert Shumba

At Rufaro, Teams observe “minute of silence” in honour of the late former CAPS United assistant coach, Nelson Matongorere

15: 15 – It’s derby Sunday at Luveve Stadium. Arenel Movers v Bulawayo Chiefs.

The line ups:

Arenel Movers:

Delron Chuma (gk), Kudzayishe Dzingwe, Timothy January, Polite Ngwenya, Authur Ndlovu, Grant Chingwenhese, Brian Jaravaza, Zibusiso Dambo, Johane Sibanda, Brion Ngwenya, Grey Kufandafa.

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Tatenda Ndlovu (gk), Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela, Mpilwenhle Dube, Xolisani Moyo, Lucky Ndlela, Never Rauzhi, Miguel Feldman, Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza

15:30 – Line-ups at Sakubva stadium where Manica Diamonds are hosting Hwange

15:35 – After 15 minutes:

CAPS United 0

Simba Bhora 0

15 Greenfuel 0-0 Highlanders

15‘ it’s a dull affair so far. Still 0-0 at Luveve Stadium

30 minutes:

CAPS United 0

Simba Bhora 0

20 minutes:

FC Platinum 0

Dynamos 0

15: 40 – 30 minutes at Luveve:

Arenel Movers 0- Bulawayo Chiefs

33rd minute Goal

Greenfuel 1-0 Highlanders (Bruno Mtigo)

15:47 – Halftime:

CAPS United 0

Simba Bhora 0

15:48 – Half time. Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Halftime at Sakubva:

Manica Diamonds 0

Hwange 0

Halftime at Mandava:

FC Platinum 0

Dynamos 0

Halftime at Greenfuel Arena:

Greenfuel 1

Highlanders 0

16:05 – 49th minute:

CAPS United 0

Simba Bhora 1

*Harrison Masina

Action from the CAPS United and Simba Bhora match in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Rufaro

16:29 – 61st minute at Greenfuel Arena:

Greenfuel 1

Highlanders 0

Mvelo Khoza Red card, Higlanders down to 10 men

16:37 – 80th minute:

CAPS United 1

Simba Bhora 1

Rodwell Chinyengetere penalty (79th minute)

16:39 – 61st minute:

FC Platinum 1

Dynamos 0

Wilfred Muvirimi

16:41 – 84th minute

CAPS United 1

Simba Bhora 2

*Walter Musona free kick edge of the box

16:42 – 83rd minute:

Lynoth Chikuhwa equalises Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders

16:53 – Full time

CAPS United (0) 1

Simba Bhora (0) 2

16:54 – Full-time at Luveve Stadium. Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Simba Bhora celebrate victory over CAPS United at Rufaro

17:14 – Full time scores:

Arenel Movers 0, Bulawayo Chiefs 0

CAPS United 1, Simba Bhora 2

FC Platinum 1, Dynamos 0

Greenfuel 1, Highlanders 1

Manica Diamonds 1, Hwange 0