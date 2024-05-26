LIVE BLOG: PSL Week 14 updates
There are SIX matches in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League today. Updates to follow:
CAPS United (left) and Simba Bhora players (right) warming up ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro
CAPS United Starting XI:
Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Kingsley Mureremba, Ralph Kawondera, Junior Bunjira, Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo.
Subs: Tapiwa Rusenza, Innocent Zambezi, Brian Kadamanja, Courage Sithole, Devon Chafa, Phineas Bamusi, Simba Delroy Gunda, Milton Milton Chirwa.
Simba Bhora Starting XI
Simbarashe Chinani, Webster Tafa, Isheanesu Mauchi, Ishmael Nyanhi, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, Mthokozisi Msebe, Walter Musona (C), Harrison Masina, Vassilli Kawe, Tymon Machope
Subs
Partson Jaure, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Malvin Mkolo, Perfect Chikwende, Billy Veremu, Albert Manenji, Wilson Mensah, Roland Kangadzi, Talbert Shumba
At Rufaro, Teams observe “minute of silence” in honour of the late former CAPS United assistant coach, Nelson Matongorere
15: 15 – It’s derby Sunday at Luveve Stadium. Arenel Movers v Bulawayo Chiefs.
The line ups:
Arenel Movers:
Delron Chuma (gk), Kudzayishe Dzingwe, Timothy January, Polite Ngwenya, Authur Ndlovu, Grant Chingwenhese, Brian Jaravaza, Zibusiso Dambo, Johane Sibanda, Brion Ngwenya, Grey Kufandafa.
Bulawayo Chiefs:
Tatenda Ndlovu (gk), Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela, Mpilwenhle Dube, Xolisani Moyo, Lucky Ndlela, Never Rauzhi, Miguel Feldman, Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza
15:30 – Line-ups at Sakubva stadium where Manica Diamonds are hosting Hwange
15:35 – After 15 minutes:
CAPS United 0
Simba Bhora 0
15 Greenfuel 0-0 Highlanders
15‘ it’s a dull affair so far. Still 0-0 at Luveve Stadium
30 minutes:
CAPS United 0
Simba Bhora 0
20 minutes:
FC Platinum 0
Dynamos 0
15: 40 – 30 minutes at Luveve:
Arenel Movers 0- Bulawayo Chiefs
33rd minute Goal
Greenfuel 1-0 Highlanders (Bruno Mtigo)
15:47 – Halftime:
CAPS United 0
Simba Bhora 0
15:48 – Half time. Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Halftime at Sakubva:
Manica Diamonds 0
Hwange 0
Halftime at Mandava:
FC Platinum 0
Dynamos 0
Halftime at Greenfuel Arena:
Greenfuel 1
Highlanders 0
16:05 – 49th minute:
CAPS United 0
Simba Bhora 1
*Harrison Masina
Action from the CAPS United and Simba Bhora match in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Rufaro
16:29 – 61st minute at Greenfuel Arena:
Greenfuel 1
Highlanders 0
Mvelo Khoza Red card, Higlanders down to 10 men
16:37 – 80th minute:
CAPS United 1
Simba Bhora 1
Rodwell Chinyengetere penalty (79th minute)
16:39 – 61st minute:
FC Platinum 1
Dynamos 0
Wilfred Muvirimi
16:41 – 84th minute
CAPS United 1
Simba Bhora 2
*Walter Musona free kick edge of the box
16:42 – 83rd minute:
Lynoth Chikuhwa equalises Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders
16:53 – Full time
CAPS United (0) 1
Simba Bhora (0) 2
16:54 – Full-time at Luveve Stadium. Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Simba Bhora celebrate victory over CAPS United at Rufaro
17:14 – Full time scores:
Arenel Movers 0, Bulawayo Chiefs 0
CAPS United 1, Simba Bhora 2
FC Platinum 1, Dynamos 0
Greenfuel 1, Highlanders 1
Manica Diamonds 1, Hwange 0
Comments