LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT IN MASVINGO

1512: “Chiefs must be the vanguard of our culture, Zanu-PF must govern while churches must focus on the repentance of people,”

1509: “The Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway has caused many deaths due to accidents. The contracted company, Geiger International, had no money. We are now looking at new companies and we are looking at their proof of payment,”

1504: “In mining, we have lithium at Bikita, we are introducing new investors who will partner Government in exploring the minerals. Minister Chitando must make sure that he walks the talk, if he doesn’t do so I will relieve him from his duties. Diamonds in Sese, Chivi District will be exploited after the elections as we are crafting a new diamond policy and we will start mining in September,”

1501: “We already have fish in Tugwi Mukosi Dam and in six months harvesting will start. Poaching is now a cause for concern. On Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe, we want this company to grow but we also want our indigenous farmers to benefit as well and that’s why we are engaging them,”

1500: The President has promised to compensate people settled at Chingwizi, an issue that had not been resolved in the previous dispensation.

1450: “I am happy when I see you, now that you have the power, all those who are seated here are your servants. They are using the power which they get from you. You are the masters and we are the servants. When you meet Hungwe, you should say ‘hello my servant’ and if he refuses, I will remove him. Today I am going to sleep peacefully because I have seen that you love Zanu-PF,”

1451: The President said he will soon meet with parties that successfully filed their nomination papers and urge them to commit to a violence-free election.

1447: “When I went to Davos I took with me my rainbow scarf and they now know me and Zimbabwe is on everyone’s lips. Before we came here we went to Mashava Mine which we are currently resuscitating. On Tuesday we will sign a deal with investors whom we met in Davos and are interested in CSC Masvingo. On 31 July, they will start operations at the abattoir and 500 jobs will be created,”

1439: “I am very excited by the numbers I am seeing here, I doubt I’ll have another rally which will be as big as this. The whole of Masvingo is here,”

1434: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium and is chanting the party slogans calling on the party to be united.

1432: VP Chiwenga has now invited President Mnangagwa to address the party faithful.

1430: VP Chiwenga says no Zimbabwean should die of hunger as President Mnangagwa’s Command Agriculture has seen the country’s grain reserve being filled to capacity.

1428: “Cde Tongogara was supposed to go and brief the liberation fighters on the ceasefire agreement but after his death, President Mnangagwa was then appointed to do the task. He proved his intelligence when he performed that duty well. He was the key in the formation of a united Zimbabwe Defence Forces soon after independence as chairperson of the High Command,”

1420: VP Chiwenga narrates the life of sacrifice led by President Mnangagwa that groomed him into the leader he now is.

1405: “I am here to introduce a man who was born in Zvishavane in 1942, a child of vaMnangagwa. In 1961 when he was expelled from school in Zambia he was now a member of UNIP a party that was led by Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Around about that time he was invited back to Zimbabwe to be part of the nationalist movement under Zapu,”

1358: Cde Hungwe invites VP Chiwenga to the podium. He starts by chanting the party slogans.

1350: Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Josiah Hungwe is now on the podium. He acknowledges the presence of VP Chiwenga and his wife, who are also accompanying the President to this rally.

1340: Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira on the podium, he thanks the President for visiting Masvingo. He said the province is united and the party will reclaim all the 26 seats. He said the overwhelming turnout has even seen some failing to get the party regalia. Cde Chadzamira says Masvingo province is very united behind President Mnangagwa.

1338: After the singing of the National Anthem, Bishop Mabhena is invited to the podium to start proceedings with a word of prayer.

1330: President Mnangagwa arrives at Mucheke B arena to a rousing welcome from delirious supporters. He first toured the grounds greeting the multitudes who have braved the scorching heat at Mucheke Stadium.

1320: VP Chiwenga has arrived accompanied by his wife Mary.

Thousands of people started queuing to get into the arena as early as 7am.

1315: We are now live at Mucheke B Arena were President Mnangagwa is scheduled to address the multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters who have thronged the arena.

1300: Jubilation on the streets of Masvingo as President Mnangagwa’s motorcade passes on its way to Mucheke. President Mnangagwa responds by winding down his window acknowledging the cheering residents with the clenched fist, the Zanu-PF symbol to more whistles and ululation.

Politburo members already at Mucheke B arena includes Cdes Matuke, Mangwana, Mupfumira, Chinomona and Omega Hungwe.