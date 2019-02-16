LIVE BLOG: MWENEZI ZANU-PF THANK YOU RALLY

1409: Cde Rugeje gives a detailed history of VP Mohadi starting from the days he joined the liberation struggle. VP Mohadi worked in Government and party serving in various capacities. Cde Rugeje now calls VP Mohadi to introduce the guest of honour and President of the Republic.

1408: Cde Mabel Chinomona takes to the podium to do a slogan on behalf of those who accompanied President Mnangagwa.

1401: “Pamberi neZanu-PF! Masvingo hoyeeeee! Tinotenda. Pamusoroi your Excellency the President of the Republic and First Secretary of our Party Cde ED Mnangagwa. I requested from HE to introduce those who accompanied him. We have leaders in various Government departments and party leadership from various organs,”

1400: National Commissar Cde Rugeje takes to the podium.

1359: Cde Chadzamira annouces that the President has come with 90 tonnes of rice and 120 tonnes of maize.

1358: “Rutenga is going to develop into a town and we thank you Cde President for that. We are united here as a province Cde President. Zvakaita zvakanaka Murambwi,”

1355: “We want to thank you for the Presidential inputs although rains were not good but we appreciate your love,”

1349: In agriculture, he says the province has several dams. He says the province boasts of vast arable land and there are no evictions of people. In the tourism sector the province has Gonarezhou national park and Save valley among others.

“We will remain united as a province. We thank you Cde President for your programmes such as command agriculture and command fisheries. The programs are not benefiting people because of some bureaucratic civil servants,”

1347: Cde Chadzamira says Masvingo did not take part in the illegal shut down that led to destruction of property in other parts of the country. He says there is no factionalism in Masvingo. He says Masvingo respects the December conference resolution starting with the endorsement of Cde Mnangagwa. He says Masvingo is endowed with various natural resources including diamond, chrome and lithium among others.

1345: He says Masvingo was the first to say “kumagumo kune nyaya” before others knew the meaning of that statement. He said that statement was followed by the ice cream saga and operation restore legacy. He says the huge turnout was a show of unconditional support despite of the challenges facing the country.

1342: She calls provincial chairman and State Minister Cde Ezra Chadzamira to the podium to give his welcome remarks. Cde Chadzamira kicks off with ED pfeee slogan. He says today is a big day for Masvingo Province as they welcome the President. He says the President comes on the back of peaceful elections that Zanu PF won resoundingly. He described the province as a one party province.

1337: Deputy national commissar Cde Omega Hungwe takes to the podium to make introductions.

1300: VP Mohadi is also present.

1252: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Rutenga Business Centre and goes into a briefing.

Party supporters have come in their numbers

1054: Several Politburo members including Cdes Josiah Hungwe, Mabel Chinomona, Jacob Mudenda, Mike Bimha and Engelbert Rugeje have already arrived.

1045: All is set for the third leg of President Mnangagwa’s “Thank You” rallies at Rutenga Business Centre in Mwenezi District, Masvingo province.