LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

1121: Thousands of people have thronged the open arena outside Mucheke stadium in Masvingo for the Presidential interface with first-time voters.

Masvingo is hosting the interface rally being graced by first-time voters from all corners of Zimbabwe after the province recorded arguably the highest number of first-time voters, mostly youths.

The crowd is being entertained by various entertainment groups including ZCC Mutendi Band to create an electric atmosphere at Mucheke while waiting for the President’s arrival.

The interface rally will allow the President an opportunity to explain various programmes to first-time voters by the new dispensation to propel the nation towards Vision 2030.

1141: President Mnangagwa accompanied by top ruling party and Government officials among them Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has arrived at Mucheke Stadium open arena amid cheers and ululation from the delirious crowd.

The President immediately goes into a briefing with senior Zanu PF and Government officials.

1220: President Mnangagwa is done with the briefing is now proceeding to the main tent.

1342: Young Women for ED national chairperson Cde Tatenda Mavetera takes to the podium and pays homage to President Mnangagwa for opening economic opportunities to young people and women whose empowerment is a vital cog in the national development engine.

1348: Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha takes to the podium and invites ruling party Vice President Cde Mambo Mohadi to introduce President Mnangagwa and for him to deliver his speech.

1349: Zanu PF VP Cde Kembo Mohadi now takes to the podium.

1358: VP Mohadi praises tribute to Young Women for ED national chairperson Cde Tatenda Mavetera for organisational prowess which saw a capacity crowd of first-time voters from all corners of Zimbabwe filling Mucheke Stadium Open arena to the brim.

He chronicles President Mnangagwa’s history dating back to the time the veteran nationalist joined the armed struggle in the early 1960s and underwent military training in Egypt and China and returned to die the first seeds of the tree liberation as a member of the famous Crocodile Gang after which he was arrested and jailed by the racist colonial regime culminating in the attainment of majority rule in 1980.

VP Mohadi also narrates President Mnangagwa’s journey in the post-independent era starting in 1980 as a Cabinet minister until he became VP in 2014 and thereafter President of the Republic.

1405: President Mnangagwa takes to the podium amid an exuberant musical performance by ZCC Mutendi Brass Band junior band composed of first-time voters creating a convivial atmosphere at Mucheke Stadium Open Arena.

President Mnangagwa starts delivering his speech.

14:06: President Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to reject being puppets of imperialists. He says Zimbabweans should not be swayed by those with alien values

The President urges young people to shun drugs abuse adding that his Government will do everything to make sure the war against drug abuse continues and is won.

He says the Government will not tolerate economic saboteurs bent on causing the suffering of the ordinary people.

1410: The President says Government is taking measures to make sure those bent on sabotaging the economy are brought to book

The Government through the Ministry of Finance has put in place measures to arrest wanton price hikes to stop peoples’ suffering.

He says businesses caught on the wrong side for violating laid-down regulations will have their licences withdrawn

The Head of State and Government says Zimbabwe is under attack by economic saboteurs as the nation heads for elections.

1415: He calls for unity and harmony amongst Zimbabweans saying citizens should work in unison to develop their motherland.

The President urges young people and Zimbabweans to vote for Zanu PF, the party that brought independence.

He says Zimbabwe came at the price of blood and sacrifice and should be preserved for the present and future generations to benefit from its God-given resources.

President Mnangagwa also says he will look into the problem faced by sugar cane farmers in the Lowveld while imploring Zimbabweans and young voters to resoundingly vote for Zanu PF in the August 2023 general elections.

1422: The President finishes his address.

1500: Zanu PF Secretary for Security and senior Masvingo politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke gives the vote of thanks.

He pays tribute to Young Women for ED national chair Cde Tatenda Mavetera for organising and mobilising the Masvingo Presidential first-time voters interface attended by a packed crowd at Mucheke Stadium.

Cde Matuke reassures President Mnangagwa that Masvingo remains an undisputed one-party state. He further promises President Mnangagwa that the ruling pa