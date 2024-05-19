LIVE BLOG: Harare Derby! CAPS United vs Dynamos . . .

Welcome to the live coverage of the Big Harare Derby . . .

12:00pm: The CAPS United team is already at Rufaro for the big Harare Derby.

12:21pm: CAPS United players in the VVIP stand at Rufaro ahead of their big Harare Derby against Dynamos.

:54: Fans at Rufaro Stadium.

12:55pm: CAPS united players read the H-metro newspaper at Rufaro Stadium ahead of their match against Dynamos.

It’s the Harare Derby Showdown at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

CAPS United v Dynamos is back at the ceremonial home of football for the first time since 2019.

That’s the last time the Green Machine beat Dynamos when accounting for them 1-0 on November 24 in 2019.

They have played second fiddle to DeMbare in 2022 and 2023 after the 2021 season was frozen by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dynamos beat CAPS United 3-0 in the first leg of their 2022 meeting with the other match ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Glamour Boys were 2-0 and 1-0 to the good in last year’s meetings.

It’s 1pm but people are already trickling in and the day promises to be a good one for local football.

13:25pm: Bona Mugabe is in the stands at Rufaro Stadium for the clash between CAPS United and Dynamos.

Pictures by Wilson Kakurira

13:30pm:Match officials for the Harare Derby are ready.

13:55pm: Veteran and multi-award winning referee Brighton Chimene is set to officiate the Harare Derby and is seen here relaxing with his mates at Rufaro.

Picture by Lawrence Moyo.

14:08pm: High-powered officials for Harare Derby. With dubious match officiating in the country taking centre-stage in recent weeks, the ZIFA Referees Committee have appointed veteran Brighton Chimene to take charge of the Harare Derby. Luckson Mhara, another top ranking referee is the first assistant while Claris Simango is the second. Lawrence Zimondi is the fourth official while the ZIFA Referees Commitee chairperson Norman Matemera is the match commissioner.

14:13pm: This is how the teams are lining up for the Harare derby

CAPS United:

Tonderai Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira (C), Kingsley Mureremba, Junior Bunjira, Wayne Makuva, Ralph Kawondera, William Manondo, Rodwell Chinyengetere

Dynamos:

Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Ziocha, Frederick Ansah-Botchway, Tanaka Shandirwa, Emmanuel Paga, Sadney Uri-Khob

14: 45pm: Dynamos players warm-up ahead of kick-off.

Ralph Kawondera

Alois Junior Bunjira going throgh his paces during warm-up ahead of the match between CAPS United and Dynamos. – Pictures by Wilson Kakurira.

Gameweek 12 and Chicken Inn host Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Brian Muza, Lincoln Mangaira, Irvin Mukombwe, Dominic Jaricha, Brendon Rendo, Michael Charamba, Elshamar Farasi, Malvin Hwata, Xolani Ndlovu (C), Danny Phiri.

Simba Bhora:

Taimon Mvula (gk), Webster Tafa, Albert Manenji, Partson Jaure, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, Junior Makunike, Walter Musona (C), Ishmael Nyanhi, Vassilli Kawe, Tymon Machope

Kick-off:

CAPS United fans at Rufaro Stadium.

Dynamos fans at Rufaro.

15:10pm: Action is underway in the Harare Derby at Rufaro.

Harare Derby

Caps United vs Dynamos

0-0

10 mins played Caps United enjoying better possession and showing intent going upfront

The final third has been the biggest let down for the Green Machine.

10 minutes into the game Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe orders his players to do a warm-up.

13 minutes:

CAPS United wins a free- kick a few meters from the centre circle, Godknows Murwira to take it.

Murwira over hits the effort it’s a goalkick for Dynamos

15 minutes played

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

15 minutes at Luveve:

1-0

Brendon Rendo puts Chicken Inn in front with a header off a Michael Charamba corner kick.

18 ‘ mins

Caps United 0- 0 Dynamos

Caps United win a corner-kick but the danger is thwarted by the Dynamos defence.

20′ mins

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

Another corner-kick for CAPS United but effort goes over the bar.

21 minutes:

Two penalty appeals by Dynamos waved away as they launch first meaningful attack.

26′ minutes

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

A cross by Dynamos captain Jalai into the box finds no immediate takers as Tonderai Mateyaunga is quick to intervene and deny Emmanuel Paga.

38′ minutes

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos Dynamos wins a free-kick on the right side. Eric Manokore gets the first yellow card of the game after fouling Emmanuel Paga of Dynamos.

At Sakubva Stadium:

Manica Diamonds 1, Greenfuel 0.

Tawanda Macheke

40′ minutes

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

A chance goes begging for CAPS United after a freekick was flighted into the Dynamos box but the CAPS United forwards fail to utilise the opportunity

Half-time Harare Derby

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

Half Time at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 2-0 Simba Bhora

Michael Charamba with the second goal for the GameCocks.

Second half gets underway

Five minutes into the second half and the Dynamos pair of Emmanuel Paga and Donald Mudadi are shouting at each other

Penalty!!!!!

50th minute Dynamos get penalty off a handling offence in the box

GOAL!!!!!!!! Dynamos

Defender Kelvin Moyo converts the penalty, sending the CAPS United goalkeeper the wrong way.

CAPS United 0

Dynamos 1

Harare Derby

52′ minutes

CAPS United 0-1 Dynamos

Emmanuel Paga wins Dynmaos a free-kick just outside the box it’s a promising position for Dynamos but it goes over the bar

Harare Derby

55′ minutes

NO PENALTY:

After swift move going into the CAPS United box Donald Mudadi releases Paga , but the farside assistant referee flags Paga for offside just when he had been felled by the goalkeeper in the box

CAPS United are still in high spirits despite their team trailing Dynamos 0-1.

Harare Derby

CAPS United 0-1 Dynamos (K.Moyo penalty 50′)

60′ minutes played

73rd minute at Luveve:

2-1

Walter Musona converts a penalty to pull one back for Simba Bhora

GOAL!!!!!!!!! CAPS United

Lawrence Boss: 83rd minute: Equaliser

CAPS United scramble the ball home to level terms

Ralph Kawondera claims the CAPS United goal

Caps United supporters burst into song after the Green Machine levelled the scores

At Luveve:

90+

3-1

Second half substitute Brighton Makopa seals it for Chicken Inn in regulation time.

It ends

CAPS United (0) 1

Dynamos (0) 1

At Luveve:

90+

Chicken Inn 3

Simba Bhora 2

Mthokozisi Msebe brings life to the game with a late strike from outside the box

Full Time at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 3-2 Simba Bhora

17:19hrs: Harare Derby in pictures