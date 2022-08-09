LIVE BLOG: DEFENCE FORCES DAY CELEBRATIONS

1010: We are at the National Sports Stadium for the Defence Forces Day celebrations where thousands are already gathered while more people are still trickling in.

102o: Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri has arrived.

1025: The service chiefs led by Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda have arrived.

1045: Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1047: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife have arrived.

1057: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived.

1100: The President is now inspecting the Parade.

1112: President Mnangagwa has finished inspecting the Parade.

1116: We now witness the march past in slow and quick time by the Defence Forces Detachments.

1155: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is now on the podium to give her welcome remarks.

1157: “I warmly welcome you all to this 42nd anniversary of the ZDF celebrations, we are gathered here to honour our gallant men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the independence of the nation’s independence.”

1207: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is now reading the Citation for Major Winnet Zharara of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Intelligence Corps who will receive the Commendation Medal from President Mnangagwa for dedication to duty and her display of outstanding performance as a military observer while deployed in South Sudan.

1216: President Mnangagwa has now taken to the podium to deliver his keynote address.

“Today we are joined by special sister force Botswana Defence Forces and we sincerely welcome you to Zimbabwe. Feel at home and help us celebrate our gallant sons and daughters serving in the Defence Forces.”

1222: “Government has noted the great efforts the ZDF has made in parts of the society to protect its members and the nation against Covid-19”

1223: “Last week ZDF conducted a community assistance programme where various projects were done to help the communities. Cdes and friends Government will continue reviewing remuneration for the uniformed forces.”

1235: Government is working on improving transportation and accommodation for the uniformed forces. The ZDF is in the process of constructing houses for its serving members. These are expected to be complete by year-end.

The ZDF is also in the process of improving the health facilities for its serving members. As a nation, we are fulfilling our mandate in peace support operations of the African Union and the United Nations.

1236: President Mnangagwa says as the 2023 Harmonised elections loom on the horizon, Zimbabweans must maintain the peace and order that is being fostered by the Second Republic.

1238: President Mnangagwa has finished his speech and that ends our updates.