Covid-19 confirmed cases top 500

Covid-19 confirmed cases top 500

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe reached 512 yesterday, although 438 of these are among returning ...

LIVE BLOG: CDE NLEYA BURIAL

24 Jun, 2020 - 09:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

1005: President Mnangagwa has arrived, marking the official be start of the procession and body viewing session.

0952: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

0944: Vice President Kembo Mohadi arrives.

0937: Service chiefs CDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, ZNA Commander Lt Gen Edzai Chimonyo, ZPCS Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi have arrived.

0913: There is a break in tradition in what used to happen in the past as the crowds are at a minimal due to social distancing guidelines.

0904: We are live at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare, where the body of national hero Cde Stanley Gagisa Nleya has just arrived for body viewing and procession.

