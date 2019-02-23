LIVE BLOG: CDE NDLOVU BURIAL

1140: “We’ve gathered today at this solemn occasion in deep grief to mourn and celebrate the life of a gallant son. The gathering is a befitting send off to a a true patriot of our beloved country,”

1137: President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to address mourners.

1125:Â “Malume ran his race, gave what was given to him to give,” says Dr Ndlovu as he ends his eulogy.

1124: ” He left a good job in the US to come back and work for his country. He was a family unifier who everyone waited for during any function. Bulawayo must maintain his legacy by remaining united. We are left with a big gaping hole. He was in the process of writing a book, but unfortunately he passed on before the completion of the project. I have heard testimonies of how he brought order in Zanu-PF structures in Bulawayo,”

1120: The Ndlovu family representative, Dr Allan Dube, takes to the podium to address mourners. He describes Prof Ndlovu as a principled, disciplined, loyal, courageous, considerate, fair, deep thinker, passionate, educated, patriotic, astute politician, among other superlatives.

“Universities have lost a Professor, academic par excellence. Zanu PF has lost a loyal cadre. Bulawayo city has lost a city father,”

1117: Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Cain Mathema is the Master of Ceremony. He has invited Minister of Religion at this burial Father Ribeiro.

1050: The body has now arrived at the national shrine accompanied President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa.

1045: Vice President Mohadi has arrived at the National Heroes Acre.

0953: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady arrive and will proceed to lead the body viewing ceremony.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa arrive.

0936: Service chiefs led by ZDF commader, General Philip Valerio Sibanda have arrived.

0903:Â The body has now been taken inside Stodart hall ahead of the arrival of President Mnangagwa.

0855: The body of the late national hero has arrived.

0853: Scores of mourners have gathered outside Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of the arrival of late national hero Professor Callistus Ndlovu’s body.