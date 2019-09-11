LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF MAJOR-GENERAL MUGOBA

1112: Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema is the Master of Ceremony and has invited a pastor to give a sermon.

1106: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived.

1105: The body has now arrived at the national shrine.

1016: The body is now being taken for burial at the National Heroes Acre.

0952: President Mnangagwa has arrived and will lead the body viewing ceremony.

President Mnangagwa arrives

0933: The service chiefs have arrived

The service chiefs are now at Stodart Hall

0858: The body of the late national hero Major General Trust Mugoba has arrived at Stodart Hall.