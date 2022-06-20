LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF MAJ-GEN(RTD) BHEBE

1150: President Mnangagwa says neo-colonialist machinations under whatever guise will never be allowed under the Revolutionary Party.

1148: He says that it is disheartening to hear unguided young people saying that Ian Smith was much better than our current leaders.

1147: The President says the nation is fast losing its gallant sons and daughters who fought in the liberation struggle.

1139: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium.

1127: Family representative Moreblessing Bhebe who is the second daughter of the late national hero is now addressing mourners.

She describes the late Major General (Rtd) Bhebe as a loving person.

1118: President Mnangagwa is now presiding over the burial of Major-General (Rtd) Bhebe at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

1105: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Heroes Acre.

1052: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the national shrine.

1040: Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1033: We are at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of Major General (Retired) Sydney Vulindhlela Bhebe who passed on at the Avenues Clinic on June 13, 2022 after battling diabetes.

He was 61.