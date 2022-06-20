LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF MAJ-GEN(RTD) BHEBE

20 Jun, 2022 - 10:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF MAJ-GEN(RTD) BHEBE

The Herald

1150: President Mnangagwa says neo-colonialist machinations under whatever guise will never be allowed under the Revolutionary Party.

1148: He says that it is disheartening to hear unguided young people saying that Ian Smith was much better than our current leaders.

1147: The President says the nation is fast losing its gallant sons and daughters who fought in the liberation struggle.

1139: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium.

1127: Family representative Moreblessing Bhebe who is the second daughter of the late national hero is now addressing mourners.

She describes the late Major General (Rtd) Bhebe as a loving person.

1118: President Mnangagwa is now presiding over the burial of Major-General (Rtd) Bhebe at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

1105: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Heroes Acre.

 

1052: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the national shrine.

1040: Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1033: We are at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of Major General (Retired) Sydney Vulindhlela Bhebe who passed on at the Avenues Clinic on  June 13, 2022 after battling diabetes.

He was 61.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting