LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF CDE NKOMO

1105: President Mnangagwa has finished his address and has left the podium.

1101: “He strongly believed that hard, honest work would complete the revolution. He believed that agriculture as the mainstay of the economy would steer the economy forward. I call on all Zimbabweans to emulate Cde Nkomo to work hard for the nation. I call upon our youth to emulate our departed national heroes.

“I challenge this kind of commitment to our youth in diaspora. You are always welcome back home to play your part in the development of our country. Youth tertiary institutions are discouraged from partaking in political factions bent on causing chaos in this country. We say No! to interference in Zimbabwe’s politics from the west.”

1055: “We must never forget that it is through the selflessness of our liberation heroes that we attained our independence. In order to consummate the freedom that we own through the sacrifices made by people like Cde Nkomo, my Government will move this country towards Vision 2030.

“The AU and SADC are behind us in our quest to have sanctions imposed on us by the West be removed. Power outages which we witnessed weeks ago are being addressed. Through our own resources, we are building our own country brick by brick and stone by stone.

“We will build a boisterous and powerful Zimbabwe. Although he chose to retire to his private life he remained patriotic to the party and the country always putting the country’s interests at heart.”

1047: “Cde Billy Mkomo, in 1972, was sent to the then USSR to engage in military training, Zimbabwe is most grateful to Russia for providing training to our army for the liberation struggle. To this day our relationship with Russia remains unshakeable. Their true friendship and respect played a part in our attainment of independence.

” These countries pursue friendly relations hence we ask other western countries to take a leaf from Russia and respect our freedoms. The current VP and General PV Sibanda are some of the freedom fighters who passed through the liberation struggle.

“He never discriminated against but helped other cadres in the liberation struggle. Unity must therefore remain unshakeable for us to attain Vision 2030. Cde Nkomo was tasked to open and command a camp in Mkushi.”

1043: “Our departed national hero was the firstborn in a family of 11, to the Nkomo family, your son’s bravery and courage does not go unnoticed. Cde Nkomo was part of the crop of leaders who sacrificed their lives in the revolutionary struggle for independence. Like many others, our late national hero could not stomach his people suffering in the hands of the oppressor.”

1040: “He was a patriotic, gallant cadre. Cde Billy was a distinguished patriot, freedom fighter and one of the pioneering veterans of the war. On behalf of the Government, Zanu PF party and the nation, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Nkomo’s family.

“In Cde Nkomo we have lost a gallant soldier who remained loyal throughout. I implore the Nkomo family to take heart as their loss is also the nation’s loss.”

1037: President Mnangagwa has now taken to the podium.

1029: Abel Nyamadzawo Samhembere, a family member is now addressing the mourners.

“ I acknowledge his excellency President Mnangagwa, as the Nkomo family, it is of great honour for us to witness such a day. He will be sorely missed for instilling discipline in the family.”

1020: Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has taken to the podium to give the opening remarks.

“Your excellency the nation continues to lose gallant sons of the soil”

1008: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the national shrine.

0952: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

0949: Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

0945: The service chiefs led by Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda have arrived.

0930: Thousands of patriots have thronged the National Heroes Acre to bid farewell to the late liberation hero Cde Heighten Khuluma Nkomo.

A former member of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command and first commander of the Mkushi Women Training Camp, Cde Nkomo died at his homestead in the Dengu area of Gwanda District near Manama on September 14.