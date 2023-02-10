LIVE BLOG: BRIG-GEN KANHANGA (Rtd)

10 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
LIVE BLOG: BRIG-GEN KANHANGA (Rtd)

The Herald

0956: We are at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga’s (Retired) where many have gathered to bid farewell to the gallant son of the soil who breathed his last on Thursday last week at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

1030: Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

Cde Mohadi

1036: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

Vice President Chiwenga

1053: President Mnangagwa has arrived.

President Mnangagwa

1055: The body of Brig-Gen Kanhanga is now being taken to the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier.

1144: President Mnangagwa has described Brig-Gen Kanhanga as a true veteran of the liberation struggle and as one of the brave fighters who liberated the country.

“On behalf of Zanu PF  and the people of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kanhanga family. Find solace in his heroic acts.”

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting