LIVE BLOG: BRIG-GEN KANHANGA (Rtd)

0956: We are at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga’s (Retired) where many have gathered to bid farewell to the gallant son of the soil who breathed his last on Thursday last week at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

1030: Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1036: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

1053: President Mnangagwa has arrived.

1055: The body of Brig-Gen Kanhanga is now being taken to the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier.

1144: President Mnangagwa has described Brig-Gen Kanhanga as a true veteran of the liberation struggle and as one of the brave fighters who liberated the country.

“On behalf of Zanu PF and the people of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kanhanga family. Find solace in his heroic acts.”