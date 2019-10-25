LIVE BLOG: ANTI-SANCTIONS MARCH

1132: Prof Murwira thanks the support Zimbabwe is receiving from Sadc nations in its quest to have sanctions against the country removed. He says by turning out in their numbers across the country Zimbabweans have shown that they stand behind their Government.

1127: Professor Murwira, as the Master of Ceremony, takes to the podium.

1108: The arrival of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium marks the beginning of the main proceedings. The National Anthem is now being sung.

1026: In Bulawayo, residents are marching from three points . The first and second groups have already arrived at White City Stadium

1025: Some of the placards read: “Sanctions violates youth Development. Youths are saying no to sanctions”

1021: In the Midlands province, scores of people gathered at Gweru Sports Club and are marching to Mkoba Stadium.

0948: In Beitbridge, Zanu PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu and Minister of State for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube and local MPs for Beitbridge have crossed to SA to collect the ANC delegation led by secretary general Ace Magashule. Meanwhile, people are about to start marching from the DA’s office via border post and end at Dulivhadzimu stadium for speeches.

0920: The march has begun and will end at the National Sports Stadium

0908: Addressing the marchers Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology said, “Let’s march and declare to the world and show that sanctions are real, causing untold suffering to every Zimbabwean. We shall march and tell the world, enough is enough, sanctions must go. We have not come to insult anyone, we have come to demand just treatment. The people of Zimbabwe know that we can not eliminate the injust of sanctions by insulting.” Prof Murwira was speaking on behalf of the Minister of foreign affairs

0902: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has arrived at the Robert Mugabe Square for the march against sanctions. She will join other patriotic citizens and march to the National Sports stadium.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is amongst the marchers. Picture by Tendai Rupapa

0850: Thousands of people have gathered at Robert Mugabe Square as they prepare to march against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.