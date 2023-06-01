Liquor truck robbed of US$8 000

Crime Reporter

THREE armed robbers who were armed with two guns yesterday intercepted a liquor delivery truck before stealing US$8 000 cash in Muzarabani.

The robbers were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle when they attacked the driver and his assistant.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Muzarabani are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on May 31, 2023 at around 9am at the 8-kilometre peg along Muzarabani-Mahuwe Road.

“Three unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an unidentified firearm, who were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle intercepted a liquor delivery truck and attacked the driver and his assistant before stealing US$8 000 which was in the safe and a cellphone,” he said.

Recently, police launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who recently raided Delta Beverages depot in Chipinge before stealing more than US$20 900 and R18 700 cash after attacking security guards and a driver.

The six were armed with pistols when they raided Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on May 22, 2023 before attacking security guards, a truck driver and a cashier before stealing US$20 965 and R18 750 cash.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects arrested while others are still at large.

Recently, 20 robbers armed with a pistol, machetes, okapi knives and iron bars attacked eight security guards at Wilmode Farm in Mvurwi before stealing 63 tobacco bales.

Criminals, some of them posing as policemen, have been robbing tobacco farmers at gunpoint as they move their bales at night.

Farmers have also been falling prey to thieves at the auction floors, especially in Harare.

The farmers have been urged to be wary of criminals who take advantage of the increased human and vehicular traffic at the auction floors during the selling season to commit offences.