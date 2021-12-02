Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches Microsoft Teams Essential, the most affordable collaboration platform targeting small businesses

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to be the launch partner for the new Microsoft Teams Essential offering. A solution that brings the Teams collaboration platform into an affordable package targeting small, medium and micro-enterprises across the continent.

With around seventy-three per cent of workers around the globe affirming that they prefer flexible remote work options, hybrid work will inevitably be the norm going forward. Teams Essentials expands on the success of Microsoft Teams by providing an affordable entry point for remote collaboration that small businesses in particular, can take advantage of. This solution enables teams to seamlessly meet, chat, call, and collaborate irrespective of the device or location. The new offering maximises value while minimising costs for businesses by centralising onto a single platform their collaboration tools at less the cost of a full Microsoft Suite.

According to David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, “Teams Essentials is an entry level focused version of the Microsoft Office Suite that extends the Teams platform to medium and small businesses, typically twenty-five users and below. Liquid is proud to partner with Microsoft to deliver this affordable solution that supports the collaborative nature of small businesses, promoting enterprise in Africa”.

To enable seamless collaboration Microsoft Teams Essentials gives users access to its Microsoft online tools, i.e., Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users will be able to connect to Teams Essentials using 3rd party email provider.

Teams Essentials is another offering that Liquid is proud to launch across the continent. This is part of its strategic repositioning as an intelligent technology provider serving its customers' rapidly evolving communication requirements across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For more information contact:

Angela Chandy

Email: [email protected]