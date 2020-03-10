Liquid avails free additional bandwidth

Chipo Chaumba

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, part of the leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, yesterday announced that thousands of its enterprise customers would automatically benefit from improved internet connectivity across the company’s fibre network at no extra cost.

Starting this March, and for an initial period of six months, Liquid’s customers will benefit from increased internet bandwidth with speeds of up to 50 percent faster at no additional costs.

According to management this is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives aimed at boosting enterprises at a time when Zimbabwe businesses are experiencing increased costs of doing business.

“We are proud to announce an offer to reward loyal customers and we are offering 20 percent to 50 percent additional bandwidth to all our top enterprise clients. The promotion will run for 6 months and it commences on March 23. We are giving out a total of 36GBps for the duration of the promotion. The promotion will impact all sectors of industry, financial services, mining, agriculture, health services, education, retail and manufacturing and, tourism and hospitality.’’

“Liquid Telecom is playing a vital role supporting businesses and the customers they serve with faster, higher capacity internet without additional expense. As a result, many organisations across Zimbabwe should be in a stronger position to maintain service delivery,” said Wellington Makamure, the regional chief executive officer of Liquid Telecom southern Africa region.

Mr Makamure said this is likely to include fewer disruptions relating to online shopping and banking, maintaining day-to-day business operations with cloud-based services and supporting critical services including tele-medicine and digital e-health solutions.

He said CSR continues to be a key priority for Liquid Telecom, and this offer follows the successful roll-out of “Edu-zones” — a CSR initiative under which free internet access has been provided to many.

“To date we have done more than 21 000km of fibre in Zimbabwe. We have connected more than 460 hotspots in the country. We have installed 197 LTE base stations to complement our fibre network. We have provided free Wi-Fi services to 48 tertiary institutions like universities, colleges and polytechnics under the Liquid Telecom Eduzone project which started in 2018 and we are also in the process of setting up free Wi-Fi at hospitals around the country under the Medizones project. The first phase will involve 13 major hospitals in the country.’’

Mr Makamure said the initiative is an unprecedented step that the company hope will allow Zimbabwe to fully leverage the value of ICT by making it more affordable.

“This offer will provide enhanced connectivity for different industries to improve its customer experience, we envisage, for instance, that there will be fewer incidences of system delays for bank clients transferring funds online. Less disruptions for shoppers wishing to pay for groceries electronically. Faster turnaround for medical aid subscription queries, all because we have availed additional capacity to those entities to serve their clients better.’’