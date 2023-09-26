Limpopo police war against drugs and illicit cigarettes continues

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Police in Limpopo province which borders with Zimbabwe and South Africa have said they are not relenting in their war against illegal cigarettes smuggling and drug peddling.The provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said they were making arrests daily for cigarettes smuggling and dealing in drugs.

He said on Saturday they arrested a 48-year-old suspect who was in possession of an assortment of cigarettes believed to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe.

Col Ledwaba said the suspect will soon appear before the Mookgopong Magistrates Court facing charges of possession of illicit cigarettes.

“The suspect was on Saturday stopped and searched at Roedtan and found in possession of illicit cigarettes loaded in the vehicle he was driving, and subsequently arrested on the spot,” he said.

“In another incident, a tactical operation was conducted by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that resulted in the apprehension of a male suspect for possession and dealing in drugs in the Polokwane Policing area.

Police received information about a white Audi A4 motor vehicle that was allegedly distributing drugs at a local park next to Polokwane Provincial Hospital and operationalized on the tip-off”.

Upon arrival, he said the team pounced on the suspect whom they found in possession of Kat and Crystal meth drugs with an estimated street value of R11 000.

The man was immediately arrested.

Col Ledwaba said the suspect, whose age is still to be determined, will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate Court facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

The smuggling of cigarettes from Zimbabwe into South Africa through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River is rife.

Thirty percent of cigarettes in South Africa are from Zimbabwe including Pacific, Remington gold, Mega, Dullahs, Branson and Servilles.