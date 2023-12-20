Lightning kills one, injures three family members

An 11-year-old boy from Marange, Manicaland province was on Friday struck and killed by lightning while his three siblings are nursing injuries at the Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare, the police have said.

The deceased and his siblings aged nine, thirteen and fifteen from Chitsuku village in Marange were sheltering from the rain in a thatched kitchen hut when it was struck by lightning and caught fire.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a man travelling to the eastern border city was robbed of about US$14 000 by five unknown suspects near Ruwa on the eastern outskirts of the capital.

The five suspects had offered the victim a lift at the Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus in the Central Business District in a Honda CRV they were travelling in.

According to the police, who appealed for information which might to the arrest of the five suspects, the complainant was stabbed with a knife in the thigh and back several times before the criminals stole US$14 035 and a smartphone handset.

Separately the police appealed for information to identify the body of a man which was found near Spar Supermarket, Current Shopping Centre in Budiriro 5A with a deep cut on the head.

The man was wearing black trousers and a torn purple shirt.

Meanwhile police in Mazowe, about 38 kilometres north of the capital, on Saturday arrested Leeward Chawata (24) at Jumbo Mine after they found him in possession of an unlicensed pistol while he was fighting with some artisanal miners.

Chawata was arrested by a police team on an operation to stamp out violent illegal artisanal mining in the area, code-named ‘No to machete gangs/Chikorokoza ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele’. – New Ziana