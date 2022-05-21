Light rains expected in southern parts of country over weekend

Herald Reporter

Light rains are expected to sweep across the southern parts of the country until Monday, the Metrological Services Department (MSD) has said.

The rains are expected to begin over Matabeleland South and spreading into Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, southern parts of Manicaland and Midlands and Matabeleland North.

Localised heavy rains are probable over Beitbridge, said the MSD in an advisory.

The MSD said a low pressure system in the rain-inducing levels of the atmosphere meteorologically referred to as a cut-off low, was developing over South Africa and Botswana and sweep across South Africa into southern parts of Zimbabwe.

Citizens were advised that visibility may be reduced in some areas due to heavy rains, while confined flash flooding is probable especially near river basins.

Outdoor activities may be affected and people have been advised against driving over water covered areas and flooded bridges or rivers.