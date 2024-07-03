Lifeline for livestock in Mbire, Rushinga and Mt Darwin

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The German Federal Foreign Office has availed €150 000 for drought relief in Mbire, Rushinga and Mt Darwin.

President Mnangagwa declared the 2023/2024 agricultural season a state of national disaster following the El Nino-induced drought.

The Government has since expanded the drought mitigation programme to prioritise the worst affected and hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking at a non-governmental organisation’s forum in Mbire recently, Mr Vincent Chiuya, the head of the WAHAFA project under Welthungerhilfe (WHH) said the fund was unveiled in June and runs up to September this year.

He said the drought anticipatory action includes piped water schemes, livestock feeding, deworming and vaccinations for 400 households.

Mr Chiuya said the fund is being used to reduce the acute humanitarian impact of the drought.

“In Mbire we are working in partnership with Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe (FCTZ) in Wards 1, 3, 5, 12 and 16.

“The focus is on drought, floods and epidemics. A conducive working environment exists in Mbire and there is a need for synergies to bridge anticipatory action and early responses,” he said.

Mr Chiuya added that there is a need to strengthen long-term resilience.