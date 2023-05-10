Life imprisonment, 30 years jail for Kadoma murderers

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Chinhoyi High Court has found three Kadoma murderers guilty of horrendously killing a man at Etina Mine, near the gold town in 2021.

High Court judge, Justice Philda Muzofa yesterday found Admire Ncube, Taurus Kapeni and Akim Sibanda guilty of acting in common purpose in causing the death of Melody Makaramba.

Justice Muzofa sentenced Ncube and Kapeni to life imprisonment while Sibanda was handed a 30-year jail term.

The court heard that the three killed Makaramba by tying him with a plain wire before strangling him.

They also hit him with an iron pestle on the back of the head and stabbed him with an okapi knife on the back of the neck from which he bled profusely from a deep cut.

The three then robbed the deceased of an I-tel cell-phone, a portable gold scale and a brown wallet containing the deceased’s particulars and an unknown amount of cash.